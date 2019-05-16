Watch Jeopardy! and help SSU fundraiser

Answer: A very novel way to support the Stylianos Hadjiyannis Award at Shawnee State University.

Question: What is correctly guessing the number of games current Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer ultimately will win.

Portsmouth City Councilman and SSU sociology professor Sean Dunne came up with what he’s calling the Shawnee Challenge in order to raise money for the Hadjiyannis Award named after a former SSU social sciences professor who strongly advocated world experience should be part of any education. With that in mind, the annual award provides financial support to SSU students wishing to travel around the globe.

According to an SSU website on the Shawnee Challenge, as many probably already know, Holzhauer has won 22 Jeopardy! games in a row, the second highest total of all time, trailing only well-known all-time champ Ken Jennings who’s winning streak ended only after 74 wins.

Already having won, $1.6 million, Holzhauer will return to the game show stage Monday. According to the show’s website, Jeopardy! is airing its 2019 Teachers Challenge this week.

Persons wishing to support the SSU award can guess the number of games Holzhauer will win for the cost of a $20 donation. The person closest to picking the number of games in which Holzhauer ultimately is victorious will take home $100 or 10 percent of the overall pot collected. Submissions will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Monday, prior to the return of Holzhauer to the show’s competition.

In the event more than one person guesses the correct number of games, the award will be split evenly among the winners. Contestants are limited to one entry per $20 donation.

Dunne said he came up with the Jeopardy! challenge just as a fun way to attract attention and raise money for the Hadjiyannis Award. To donate to the award and join the Shawnee Challenge, visit https://givetossu.com/shawneechallenge.

Staff Report

