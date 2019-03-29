WHAT IS DOCTORS DAY?

While it probably lacks some of the flash of many other holidays, in 1991 the U.S. Congress officially declared March 30 as Doctors Day in the U.S.

This holiday can be traced to March 30, 1933. That was when Doctors Day was first observed in Winder, Ga. The day was originally started by Eudora Brown Almond.

The wife of a prominent Georgia doctor, she wanted to create a day just for recognizing and honoring physicians. Almond decided the best way to do that was to mail greeting cards to all the doctors she knew and to place flowers on the graves of deceased physicians. The flowers she placed were all red carnations – flowers still used today for national Doctors Day celebrations.

Why did Almond choose March 30 as the date for Doctors Day? It is because that was the day in 1842 when physician Crawford Long became the first surgeon to use ether anesthetic during an operation. Although Doctors Day remained an unofficial holiday for the next 58 years, it became a nationally recognized holiday when Congress passed Proclamation 6253 in 1991.