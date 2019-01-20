Clarification

In a story titled “Lucasville weapons instructor case goes to prosecutor,” which appeared on the front page of the Jan. 18 edition of the Portsmouth Daily Times, it was stated the as yet unnamed suspect was improperly supplying concealed carry permits to customers. Under Ohio law, only county sheriff’s departments can supply CCW permits. The instructor in question is accused by law enforcement of improperly supplying customers with paperwork stating they had completed mandated training, paperwork those customers could then take to their local sheriff’s office to obtain a CCW permit.