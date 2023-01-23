Wheelersburg Basketball Homecoming Court

WHEELERSBURG-“Talking to the Moon” will be the theme of Wheelersburg High School’s Basketball Homecoming. The Homecoming ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 28 between the JV and Varsity basketball games when the Pirates play the Jackson Ironmen.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Macee Eaton. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Amanda Eaton. She will be escorted by Senior Basketball Captains Jackson Schwamburger, son of Matt and Traci Schwamburger and Nolan Wright, son of Jennifer Wright and Johnny Wright.

Emily Janney is the Senior Attendant. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Michele Janney. She will be escorted by Kaden Johnson, son of Danielle Arthur and Joe Johnson.

The Junior Attendant is Alyssa Steward. She is the daughter of TJ and Kristy Steward. Alyssa will be escorted by Connor Estep, son of Jon and Kim Estep.

Shelby Hammond is the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Micah Riffe and Tyler and Sarah Hammond. Shelby will be escorted by Xander Mowery, son of Chad and Brandy Mowery.

The Freshman Attendant is Addi Stidham. She is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Stidham. Addi will be escorted by Caden Estep, son of Rick and Jennifer Estep.

The Varsity and JV cheerleaders will sponsor a dance following the game to honor the queen and her court.