Scioto County Sheriff Reports

INVESTIGATED—Report of a confused elderly woman stumbling around in the parking lot of an Ohio River Road business. Arrest made. 3:26 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Argonne Road of a stolen 2007 Chevy Impala. 11:29 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

THEFT—Report from Whitley Lane of keys being stolen. 2:21 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a Rosemount Road property owner saying tenants moved but appliances have been switched out. 4:29 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

FIRE—Report of a camper fire on Cartro Road. 6:42 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

INVESTIGATED—Report of minors on dirtbikes speeding on roadway of Short Street and making obscene gestures. 7:26 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

FIRE—Report from Back Road of a large brush pile on fire. 8:22 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Rosemount Road of an unknown male staggering in the middle of the road just off Old Scioto Trail. Deputy was unable to locate individual upon arrival. 9:26 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12.

FIRE—Report from Big Run Road/Sedan Crabtree Road of a car fire in a wooded area. 12:25 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

VANDALISM—Report from Feurt Hill Road of a car having been vandalized, possibly in an attempt to steal it. 4:51 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

THEFT—Report from Shumway Hollow Road of shed stolen off private property. 6:01 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

ASSAULT—Report from Kinker Drive of two males fighting a female in the front yard of a residence. Arrest made. 7:35 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Report from a business on U.S. 23 of a male subject inside business stealing things. Arrest made. 10:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male lying in the parking lot of a business on Chillicothe St. 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.

VANDALISM—Report of a damaged mailbox from a residence on Marne Avenue. 12:17 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.

