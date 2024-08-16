Fire marshal seeks info on Lucasville fires

On Aug. 7 the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 542A Burns Hollow Road. Three days later, on Aug. 10, the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to a fire at 898 Burns Left Fork Road. Both structures are considered total losses due to the amount of damage sustained. No one was injured. Submitted photo

LUCASVILLE– Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal consider two recent fires in Lucasville to be suspicious, and believe they are connected. Investigators with SFM’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau are now seeking tips from the public to help identify individuals who may be responsible.

On Aug. 7 the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 542A Burns Hollow Road. Three days later, on Aug. 10, the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to a fire at 898 Burns Left Fork Road. Both structures are considered total losses due to the amount of damage sustained. No one was injured.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation; however, investigators believe they are connected due to their close proximity to one another (about one mile), the fact the fires occurred within three days of each other, and the residences belong to members of the same family.

In the event the fires are ruled arson, a reward of $5,000 will be offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728. Callers can remain anonymous, and all tips will be thoroughly investigated. Individuals with information can also contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office or the Jefferson Township Fire Department.