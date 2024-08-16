Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Aug. 17

PADDLEFEST—Calling all kayakers, paddlers, and canoers! Meet up for the second annual Portsmouth Paddlefest at 7 p.m. for the Alexandria Point Kayak Landing. Launch is at 8 a.m. and the group will make its way to Shawnee State Marina.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, Aug. 18

Do you have a meeting or event to share? Email the info to [email protected].

MONDAY, Aug. 19

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

TUESDAY, Aug. 20

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD—The Northwest Local School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., in the administration building, 800 Mohawk Drive, McDermott.

ADAMHS BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services board will have the following meetings: at 5:30 p.m., a finance committee meeting will take place; at 6 p.m., a board of directors meeting will take place. The meetings will be at 919 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local School Board will meet at 6 p.m., in the cafetorium at Green High School, 4070 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, along with the public budget hearing for fiscal year 2025. Meetings are at the township building, 457 White Gravel Road, Minford.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the senior citizen building.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Valley High School library, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Minford Volunteer Fire Department, 8484 Ohio 335, Minford.

THURSDAY, Aug. 22

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

