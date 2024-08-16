Browns’ Cooper leaves practice after sustaining injury

BEREA (AP) — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper left Thursday’s joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings early with an unspecified injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski only said “sore” when asked about Cooper’s injury following the workout.

Cooper caught a short pass from Deshaun Watson, and could be heard yelling after he planted and cut on the grass.

Cooper stayed on the field for several more plays before walking to the facility accompanied by a trainer.

The 30-year-old Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards last season for the Browns, who restructured his contract at the start of training camp.

Cooper is one of Cleveland’s top players and team leaders.

Cooper has 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 TDs in his two seasons with the Browns.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst also left practice with an apparent leg injury.

Stefanski didn’t have an update on his status.

Rookie Mike Hall Jr. wasn’t in pads on Thursday after suffering a stinger in one of Wednesday’s 11-on-11 drills.

Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence after he allegedly held a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument.

The Browns were criticized for allowing Hall to take part in the practice.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 10.

Stefanski said “potentially” when asked if the injury could keep Hall out for a while.

NOTES: CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol. … Stefanski said he’ll rest his starters in Saturday’s exhibition against the Vikings. … Backup QB Jameis Winston will also sit out. … QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had an impressive outing in the preseason opener last week against Green Bay, will start and Tyler Huntley will finish.