Browns rookie Hall injured in practice after arrest

BEREA (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. got hurt in practice on Wednesday, one day after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence for allegedly putting a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument.

Hall was injured during the first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings.

The second-round pick from Ohio State was checked by trainers on the field before walking under his own power to the team’s facility for further examination.

Hall went down during an 11-on-11 drill.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had no details about Hall’s injury.

Stefanski was on an opposite field from where Hall got hurt.

On Tuesday, Hall was arraigned in Avon Lake Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence.

He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 10, two days after the Browns’ season opener against Dallas.

The Browns are allowing the 21-year-old to practice while the legal process plays out.

Stefanski was asked about the optics of allowing Hall to remain active and around the team.

“I understand what you’re asking, honestly,” Stefanski said. “But for us, we have to trust in the process and really it’s that.”

Stefanski gave similar answers to several other questions about Hall’s legal situation.

Police were called to a home the 21-year-old Hall shares with his fiancee in Avon on Monday night.

According to an incident report, the woman told police that Hall became violent during a dispute over finances.

At one point, Hall put a gun to her temple, the report said.

Police seized two handguns from the residence.

Browns safety Rodney McLeod said Hall’s teammates will support him.

“We’re a team. We’re a family,” he said. “And we’re understanding that certain things are going to arise and take place and so you have to treat it as such. We’re all human beings and so for us we’re just trying to learn more about what took place and we will handle things accordingly.”

NOTES: Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt during a drill on Monday. Ward was wearing a protective soft-shell helmet cover when his head hit the ground after defending a pass play over the middle. Ward has had at least five documented concussions since his rookie season in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler watched Wednesday’s practice from the sideline.

Owusu-Koramoah

receives extension

BEREA (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has received a three-year, $39 million contract extension following a Pro Bowl season.

A second-round pick in 2021 from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The sides had been working on an agreement throughout training camp and finalized it on Wednesday.

Owusu-Koramoah’s deal runs through the 2027 season.

“Been a while negotiating, but man, it feels good,” he said before the Browns hosted the Minnesota Vikings for a joint practice. “Feels like I’m love, right? It feels like that I have an opportunity to respond to a lot of the different things that’s going on in my life.

“It feels good to be locked into a place and have the place to also respect you and give you honor as well.”

The Browns traded up in the draft to select the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Owusu-Koramoah.

While undersized to play inside, he has exceptional speed, which allows him to play in space and be used in a variety of ways.

He showed nice flashes in his first two seasons before having a breakout in 2023 under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Owusu-Koramoah started 13 games and led the Browns’ No. 1-ranked defense with 101 tackles.

He had 20 tackles for loss, first among NFL linebackers, and added two interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks.

In four seasons with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah has started 33 games.

He’s recorded 247 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.