Scioto County Sheriff Reports

FIRE—Report of a explosions and a rekindled fire at a residence on Burns Hollow Road. Several calls were made to 911 reporting explosions. First responders at the scene requested the fire marshal be contacted, as statements had been made by bystanders that the fire was arson and possibly over a custody dispute. 1:06 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 348/U.S. 23 of a possibly impaired male with needle in arm. Arrest made. 9:54 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8.

HITSKIP ACCIDENT—Report from a business on Gallia Pike of a flatbed work truck hitting and damaging part of a business’ building. 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8.

VANDALISM—Report from Boren Boulevard of an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot. 5:18 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 23 in Valley Township of a motorcycle vs. tractor trailer crash. Air evacuation was called, but could not respond due to weather issues. Patient transported to Southern Ohio MEdical Center. 7:03 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from a residence on Ohio 140 of a strange vehicle in the yard, possibly with someone inside. 7:26 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

THEFT—Report of identity theft from Downtown Hayport Road. 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Canterbury Road of a neighbor having a bonfire and caller saying some of the ash landed on their vehicle. Neighbor told deputies he would pay for the car to be washed, but reporting party refused. 11:06 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

EMERGENCY RUN—Report froma business on Ohio River Road of a person passed out in the lobby. 11:27 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

THEFT—Report from residence on White Gravel of theft of medication. 2:34 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

FIRE—Report from Blake Hollow Road of a tree on fire from having fallen on a power line. 3:03 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

FIRE—Report from Stevens Road of a power line on a tree, which started to show smoke. 4:32 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Pleasant Valley Road of a child hitting a dog in the head with a brick and kicking cats. 4:59 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a car vs. ATV crash on Pollock Road. One male was ejected from a Razor side-by-side ATV. Air evacuation called and transported patient to Cabell Huntington Medical Center. 12:59 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of side-by-side rollover on Second Street. 6:56 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.

THEFT—Report of a stolen firearm on Ohio 104. 7:32 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 73 of a side-by-side accident with a head injury. 10:38 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.

SHOOTING—Report from residence on Ohio 104 near McDermott of a female being shot in the abdomen by a known subject. Wound was dressed with pressure being applied when first responders arrived. Air evacuation was requested and the patient was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A BOLO was given to Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department, as well as to nearby counties. 3:27 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio River Road of a naked homeless woman in a laundry room. She was clothed and removed from the building. 8:36 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved