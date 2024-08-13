Scioto County Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates are weather permitting.

CONTRACTOR WORK

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Ohio River Road in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers periodically as work continues between Whitcomb Street and Ohio 522.

COUNTY/TOWNSHIP PAVING

The Shelly Company will be paving Monday through Friday. One lane will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Rowe Street, Smith Street, Swicker Street, Bramblewood Drive, Cook Street, Gleim Road, Goose Creek Road, Granite Street, Green Street, Hillcrest Road, Klein Street, South Street, Vernon Street and Vine Street in Porter Township. Also being paved are Goose Creek Road, Cartro Road, Dold Road, and Tick Hollow Road in Green Township.

COUNTY CREW WORK

ROAD RESURFACING

Traffic will be maintained with use of flaggers.

Cartro Road in Vernon Township Monday, Aug. 12

Haney Road in Vernon Township Tuesday, Aug. 13

Lick Run Lyra in Green Township Wednesday, Aug. 14

Big Pete Road in Green Township Thursday, Aug. 15

MOWING

Poplar Fork Road in Green and Vernon townships

Lick Run Lyra in Bloom, Porter and Vernon townships

Great Meadow and Bloom Furnace in Bloom Township

Rarden Creek in Rarden Township

Big Bear Creek in Morgan and Rarden townships

Mt. Hope Road in Brush Creek and Rarden townships

White Gravel and Salem Road in Madison Township

Kentucky Trail in Bloom, Harrison and Madison townships

Bennett School House Road in Bloom and Harrison townships

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740)259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.