Scioto County Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates are weather permitting.
CONTRACTOR WORK
Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.
Ohio River Road in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers periodically as work continues between Whitcomb Street and Ohio 522.
COUNTY/TOWNSHIP PAVING
The Shelly Company will be paving Monday through Friday. One lane will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Rowe Street, Smith Street, Swicker Street, Bramblewood Drive, Cook Street, Gleim Road, Goose Creek Road, Granite Street, Green Street, Hillcrest Road, Klein Street, South Street, Vernon Street and Vine Street in Porter Township. Also being paved are Goose Creek Road, Cartro Road, Dold Road, and Tick Hollow Road in Green Township.
COUNTY CREW WORK
ROAD RESURFACING
Traffic will be maintained with use of flaggers.
Cartro Road in Vernon Township Monday, Aug. 12
Haney Road in Vernon Township Tuesday, Aug. 13
Lick Run Lyra in Green Township Wednesday, Aug. 14
Big Pete Road in Green Township Thursday, Aug. 15
MOWING
Poplar Fork Road in Green and Vernon townships
Lick Run Lyra in Bloom, Porter and Vernon townships
Great Meadow and Bloom Furnace in Bloom Township
Rarden Creek in Rarden Township
Big Bear Creek in Morgan and Rarden townships
Mt. Hope Road in Brush Creek and Rarden townships
White Gravel and Salem Road in Madison Township
Kentucky Trail in Bloom, Harrison and Madison townships
Bennett School House Road in Bloom and Harrison townships
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740)259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.