Ready for takeoff: Celebrating National Aviation Day

As summer ends and school years commence, I want to recognize August 19 as National Aviation Day and the aviation and aeronautics industry here in Kentucky. Originally established in 1939 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, National Aviation Day is celebrated each year on August 19, the birthday of Orville Wright.

On the cold morning of December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Wilbur and Orville Wright readied the Wright Flyer to attempt something no man had done before: fly an airplane. Their previous attempts to achieve the unthinkable had failed three days prior, but the determination of the American spirit propelled them forward. With Orville manning the plane, the Wright Flyer stayed in the air for 12 seconds and went 120 feet before landing. After that day, the aviation industry took off. In the coming years, planes would become key assets in the United States’ upcoming military operations, and the aviation industry would continue to advance leading the nation to the next great step in flight: aerospace. Eventually, the U.S. would put a man on the moon, an unimaginable thought just a generation before.

So, what does aviation entail? Aviation not only includes flying, but also includes aircraft design, development, manufacturing, operation, maintenance, and regulation. Over the years, aviation has become a crucial means of transportation, communication, commerce, and military operations.

At the state level, aviation is a crucial aspect of Kentucky’s economy in terms of revenue and jobs and is responsible for serving several industries across the state, like the agriculture and medical industries. Currently, Kentucky has 150 airports, 58 of which are for public use. According to the National Association of State Aviation Officials, Kentucky was responsible for transporting around 14.5 million travelers and 4.9 million tons of cargo in 2023 alone. Interestingly, Kentucky is the only state in the country with two cargo freight airports that rank in the top ten, with Louisville Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International ranking three and six, respectively.

Kentucky is also home to over 100 aerospace-related facilities, which employ over 23,000 people. Since 2017, Kentucky has announced approximately 40 aerospace-related projects totaling over $1.1 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, Kentucky exported $13.3 billion of aerospace products and parts, making Kentucky the number three exporter of aerospace parts in the country.

While the aviation and aerospace industry are successfully expanding, one major challenge for the industry is the declining workforce. As the aviation and aerospace industry continue to expand, more jobs will need to be filled. Eastern Kentucky University estimates that approximately 800,000 pilots will be needed over the next two decades. EKU is currently working to fill this need through its state-of-the-art aviation program, the only four-year aviation program in Kentucky. Students pursing a B.S. in Aviation at EKU have a variety of concentrations to choose from including: Professional Flight, Aerospace Management, Aerospace Technology, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Additionally, Morehead State offers a B.S. and M.S. in Space Systems engineering, which teach students to design, develop, test, and operate spacecraft. Not only is Kentucky training its college students for careers in the aviation and aerospace industry, but it is also training high school students. Recently, Kentucky received a $500,000 Aircraft Pilot Workforce Development Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which will be used to implement a career preparation curriculum designed to teach and train high school students for careers in the aviation industry.

In addition to the education system, the Kentucky legislature has taken steps to ensure that the aviation and aerospace industry thrives in Kentucky for years to come. In 2020, the Kentucky legislature created the Aerospace and Aviation Caucus, which was developed to promote and develop initiatives that encourage the growth and vitality of the aerospace and aviation industry. This past session, the Aerospace Education Reinvestment Opportunity Act was passed and signed into law. This measure establishes the Kentucky Aerospace, Aviation, and Defense Investment Fund Advisory Committee, which will be used to fund aviation scholarships for Kentuckians enrolled in aviation and aerospace programs and aviation and aerospace equipment grants. Additionally, the Kentucky legislature allocated $35 million in fiscal year 2024-2025 to the Economic Development unit to support capital improvements at several Kentucky airports.

As you celebrate National Aviation Day, consider learning more about the history of the industry by visiting the Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington or Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green.

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at [email protected] and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.