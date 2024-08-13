Portsmouth Paddlefest this weekend

Ohio River Way Challenge that Dunne and Caldwell participated in that sparked the idea. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— Mike Cadwell and Sean Dunne traveled along the Ohio during the Ohio River Way Challenge in 2023, paddling along, meanwhile coming up with an idea to host an event in Portsmouth that brings eco-tourists and residents to the water on canoes and kayaks in similar fashion to Cincinnati Paddlefest.

They met, organized and hosted Portsmouth Paddlefest last year for the first time, welcoming 30 participants and are now gearing up for another launch in 2024.

“We are encouraged by looking at Cincinnati Paddlefest, which is the largest event of its kind in the country,” Dunne said. “They started with the same sized crowd. One of the individuals who is very much involved in the Cincinnati event and the Adventure Crew, which brings a lot of inner-city kids outdoors to paddle and hike, was there and we talked with them.”

After paddling the river and hearing from other community organizers who embrace the river, Dunne and Caldwell realized Portsmouth was missing out.

“We saw these events in other communities and figured why not Portsmouth?” Dunne recalled. “So, I helped with that last year and I’m helping again this year. The idea behind it is to bring sort of veteran and new paddlers together to enjoy the river.”

This is an event perfect for experienced or inexperienced paddlers, according to Dunne. The path will take people from the kayak launch at Alexandria Point Park to Shawnee Marina.

“Fortunately, we can accept people of all experiences, even first timers, because we are lucky to have Nikki Allen, of MoonDoggie LIVERee, who is going to be there with kayak rentals for $25 a kayak,” Dunne said. “I am going to rent from Nikki and also sponsor a few people who may be hesitant to try. We also have room for experienced paddlers who may be hesitant to launch into the river.”

While they want to welcome all types of people to the event, Dunne said there is importance in reaching younger audiences.

“One of the things we’re trying to emphasize is outreach to younger audiences, especially those attending Shawnee State University,” Dunne said. “This year’s Ohio River Challenge brought students from Shawnee, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville together at different times on the trip and it made us realize the importance of bringing younger people to the river.”

According to Dunne, he has traveled waterways all over, but traveling on one changed his perspective.

“I’ve driven 52 from the East Coast, so I’ve seen a lot of rivers, but paddling the challenge gave me a different perspective, one from the point in the river,” Dunne explained. “It gives you a more critical and informed understanding of river cities, including Portsmouth. It is a great experience.”

Dunne acknowledges that the river is often underutilized by residents and aligns some of those reasons with fears of the water. He hopes events like this one loosen worries and encourage healthier behaviors and more active lifestyles that embrace the sports that take place on the river.

“There was a listing of most unhealthy counties in US News recently that named us,” Dunne recalled. “On one hand, there is a range of reasons and ways to get healthy. One of them is certainly getting active. We’re a river city and we have this great resource right here. It is one of those things that is fun to use; it isn’t an event you hate to do. It is a fun way to stay fit. However, it is equally important to our city’s identity, and we often get lost in the fact we’re a river city. I think if we’re inviting people to use our waters, but not using them ourselves. By not going onto the river, people are missing out on one of the greatest resources this community has to offer. I never feel obliged or duty-bound to go onto the river because it is enjoyable.”

Dunne explained that he sees great things in the future for the event.

“While growth isn’t linear and we will have ups and downs, I certainly see this event growing in numbers. I also see a number of different types of events like this. It is great that we have yoga and other events on the river, but I think we will see more people planning events on the water that will only expand those who use the water in-between events.”

Portsmouth Paddlefest will be August 17, 7 a.m. at the Kayak launch at Alexandria Point.