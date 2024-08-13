Local Briefs

PWHS, Washington-Nile receive grant for ag education courses

Portsmouth West High School will develop a “Plant Positivity” program centered on accessible indoor and outdoor growing activities led by students. Students will gain knowledge and expertise in growing through agricultural science courses using hydroponic grow towers.

According to the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, which announced and is funding the Grow Ohio Grant, the dollar amount is $23,700.

With the mentorship of a local community gardener, students will also learn to grow and manage an outdoor community garden space that is accessible to local residents. They will be able to share their knowledge of growing and gardening with local community members as well as provide fresh, local produce items to be used in school meals.

Pike awarded grant for Beaver School abatement, demolition

Pike County has been awarded more than a half-million dollars for cleanup and remediation of the old Beaver School site.

The Ohio Department of Development has announced a $621,550 grant for the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation for the remediation of asbestos-containing materials inside the 34,350-square-foot building, which was constructed in the 1930s. It is now dilapidated and poses a health and safety risk, and will be demolished after abatement is completed.

The planned activities also includes site restoration with grass seeding. The site will be prepared for future use, but specific plans are not outlined.

The Vinton County Commissioners were also awarded a grant for the assessment of a former grocery store and filling station that has been renovated into a single-family residence. Due to the property’s history as a filling station, concerns of of potential environmental contamination due to its former use as a filling station.

The $48,800 state grant will go toward assessing the property to identify any environmental hazards that may require remediation. The Vinton County Commissioners have secured access to the property for these activities. The assessments will provide critical information for future remediation, if needed, to ensure the property is safe and environmentally compliant.

Greenup Genealogy & Historical Society to meet Aug. 19

The Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m., Monday in the Community Room at the Greenup Public Library, 508 Main St., Greenup.

After the business meeting the group will be watching a Roots Tech class on DNA Basics: An Introduction to DNA and Genealogy.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Greenup renters may be eligible for FEMA help

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to Kentucky renters, including students, as well as homeowners in Greenup County who experienced damage or losses caused by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Sept. 22.

Federal grants may help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

-Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as clothing, textbooks, or school supplies as well as furniture or appliances renters purchased. FEMA will not cover furniture or appliances provided by the landlord.

-Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

-Replacement or repair of primary vehicles.

-Disaster-related uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

Residents can apply for assistance between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods. Applicants can also call (800) 621-4462, visit disasterassistrance.gov, or download the FEMA app.

Pike career fair returns Sept. 18

The OhioMeansJobs Pike County, Workforce & Business Development Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County is excited to announce its upcoming annual Career Fair event scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Pike County Fairgrounds. This event aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and local businesses to discuss a wide variety of industries and career fields.

The annual event showcases local businesses’ available positions. Attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from various sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and more. The event will cater to individuals with varying skill sets and professional backgrounds ensuring a wealth of opportunities for all attendees.

Jobseekers attending the Career Fair are strongly encouraged to bring their updated resumes to the event. If you need assistance with updating your resume, please visit the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market St., Piketon, prior to the event. In addition, jobseekers will have the opportunity to learn more about training assistance and other supportive services.

This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. For more information, contact OhioMeansJobs Pike County at (740) 289-2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.

