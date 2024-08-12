Reward offered in Gallia, Lawrence church arson cases

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Gallia and Lawrence county sheriff’s offices are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for at least four fires that destroyed churches in Gallia and Lawrence counties, including three that have occurred since May 10.

All four churches were destroyed. No one was hurt in the fires. The four impacted churches are:

· April 23, 2022 – Kokeen Enterprise Baptist Church, 1592 Kokeen Rd., Oak Hill, Ohio (Gallia County)

· May 10, 2024 – Flag Springs Methodist Church, 19529 State Route 141, Patriot, Ohio (Gallia County)

· July 6, 2024 – Rehobeth Church, 8356 County Rd. 14, Waterloo, Ohio (Lawrence County)

· August 6, 2024 – Fox-Fairview Church, 53 Pyles Rd., Patriot, Ohio (Gallia County)

During the subsequent investigations, investigators with SFM determined the fires to be the result of intentional human acts. Given their close proximity to one another, the short time frame in which the most recent three fires have occurred, and other undisclosed similarities, investigators believe the same person or group of individuals may be responsible for all four fires.

“We are committed to finding the individual or individuals who are behind these senseless fires,” Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “I am grateful to the ATF for matching the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee’s $5,000 reward to encourage the public to help us solve these cases before any more properties are destroyed, individuals are hurt, or lives are potentially lost.”

In addition to a $5,000 reward being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, the ATF is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for these fires. Anyone with information is urged to contact SFM’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the ATF’s tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email [email protected] or contact ATF through its website at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting reportit.com.