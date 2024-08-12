Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14

TRIVIA NIGHT—Join Eridanus Brewing Tea and Taphouse, 501 Ferry St., Russell, at 6 p.m. for Wednesday Night Trivia. Topics include movies, music, sports, and pop culture.

THURSDAY, Aug. 15

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

CITY SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth City School Board will meet at 5 p.m., at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES BOARD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An ethics committee meeting will take place before the regular meeting, if needed.

NEW BOSTON SCHOOL BOARD—The New Boston School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the district office, 1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, Aug. 16

EMBROIDERY EXPO—Learn more about the artistry of embroidery at the Thomas Sewing Center, 2027 Ashland Road, Greenup, starting at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will create three finished in-the-hoop projects to make and take home, become familiar with basic techniques, and use a range of Baby Lock machines. Skill level is beginner. Tickets available for $40 at ThomasSewingCenter.com.

THE DEN ESPORTS TOURNAMENT—Shawnee State Esports, the official varsity esports team of SSU, will be hosting a tournament for head-to-head fighters on the campus of Shawnee State University, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. This event starts at 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 17

PADDLEFEST—Calling all kayakers, paddlers, and canoers! Meet up for the second annual Portsmouth Paddlefest at 7 p.m. for the Alexandria Point Kayak Landing. Launch is at 8 a.m. and the group will make its way to Shawnee State Marina.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved