Scioto County Sheriff Reports

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report from Ruthann Drive of a shirtless male possibly impaired walking in and out of people’s yards. Arrest made. 12:06 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Gallia Street/Mabert Road of a female passed out in an SUV. Two doses of narcan administered. Portsmouth Police Department handled the scene. 12:29 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

THEFT—Report from Gallia Pike of a stolen debit card. 1:58 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Kenyon Road of a van parked in a pull-off area. Note on vehicle stated a homeless person lives in it. 5:22 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Ohio 335 of a tree blockng roadway. 5:25 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 73 of an Oculus device having been stolen. 6:59 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

THEFT—Report from McCall Road residence of a wallet having been stolen. 9:53 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.

BURGLARY—Report from Dry Run of a camper having been broken into. 12:08 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.

FIRE—Report from Burns Hollow Road of a fully involved structure fire. The single-story building was unoccupied. 5:42 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Back Road of a missing, possibly stolen, cow. 7:08 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.

