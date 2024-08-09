Rotary fish fry legacy to continue

The fry is one of two large fundraisers that Rotary organizes each year, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- A major River Days tradition continues, as Rotarians prepare to greet the community once again with their annual Fish Fry event that has become a cornerstone in the Portsmouth area, growing in numbers each year.

The fry is one of two large fundraisers that Rotary organizes each year, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community. The only other major fundraiser the group organizes is their annual rose sale.

Since 1962, the fry has been a staple, only ever going undone in 2020, due to the pandemic. Hundreds of people across Portsmouth and surrounding areas will gather around the Roy Rogers Esplanade to raise funding for a good cause around some of the best fish all year.

Newly appointed President of Rotary Lesley Book, an insurance agent who has served Rotary for eight years, is excited to get the Fish Fry underway.

“It really is an honor being President of Rotary, it is something I don’t even have words for,” Book said. “I can say that Rotary is very important to the community. We are a service organization, and our slogan is ‘service beyond self,’ and you’re going to see us really drive that point home this year, because it takes a village to make these wonderful things in the community happen.”

The fundraiser if a very important piece to the Rotary puzzle.

“I’m excited to get the Fish Fry underway for another year. It is one of two major fundraisers we have each year, this and the rose sale,” Book said. “These events bring in most of our funds and we then are able to sponsor other organizations and give money away. It is nice being able to support local organizations and charities.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards local charities, schools, organizations working on community development and social services. There are many groups that benefit from the fundraising efforts.

“Through our fundraising efforts, we fund and/or help with the Scioto County Public Library, the Books Build Bridges Project, the Steven Hunter Hope Fund, the Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, the Salvation Army, Portsmouth Flood wall Murals, Friends of Portsmouth’s Light Up the Sky, Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, and quite a few other things we’re able to give to and the more we bring in the more we are able to give out,” Book explained.

Outside of being a fundraiser, the event is also an important part of local community identity, with young children growing up enjoying the fry then growing up and taking their own kids to enjoy the traditional start to River Days.

“The Rotary Fish Fry has been around for some time, and it is a legacy. I’ve known about it and have participated in it most of my lifetime,” Book said. “It is a great way to feel part of the community.”

The menu will consist of fried ocean filet sandwiches, crisp French fries, creamy coleslaw, and a choice of drink for $10. Take-out orders are also accepted.

Book also explained that the group will be selling Jet’s Popcorn and have raffles onsite for people to enjoy.

The fish fry will be Friday, August 30, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade. You can get tickets from Rotarians prior to the event or at the fry itself. Tickets are only $10.