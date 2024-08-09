McManus

We’ve spent the last few weeks with summer blockbusters! It’s time to slow down for a moment and head into the romance. Love is in the air! We can’t have superheroes or tornados every week. Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, It Ends with Us is a deeply emotional exploration of love, trauma, and the complexities of relationships. Directed by Justin Baldoni, the film takes on the challenging task of translating Hoover’s powerful narrative into a visual medium, delving into the lives of characters who navigate the thin line between love and pain.

Onto the film.

The story centers on Lily Bloom, portrayed by Blake Lively, a woman who, despite a troubled childhood marked by domestic violence, has managed to build a promising life in Boston. Lovely’s performance is fantastic. She captures Lily’s strength and vulnerability, drawing the audience into her internal struggles as she tries to reconcile her past with her present. Lively brings a depth to Lily that is both heart-wrenching and inspiring, embodying a character who is determined to break the cycle of abuse that has defined so much of her life.

Justin Baldoni, who not only directs but also stars as Ryle Kincaid, delivers a nuanced portrayal of a man who is both loving and deeply flawed. Ryle, a successful neurosurgeon with a traumatic past, is a complex character who oscillates between tenderness and anger. Baldoni manages to convey the duality of Ryle’s nature, making the character’s journey both compelling and unsettling. His on-screen chemistry with Lively adds an extra layer of intensity to their relationship, making the moments of happiness between Lily and Ryle all the more poignant.

Brandon Sklenar plays Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s first love, who re-enters her life at a pivotal moment. Sklenar’s portrayal of Atlas is warm and grounded, providing a stark contrast to the tumultuous relationship between Lily and Ryle. Atlas represents a connection to Lily’s past but also offers a possibility of a different future, and Sklenar’s understated performance allows this dynamic to resonate without overshadowing the central conflict.

Jenny Slate provides a lighter touch as Allysa, Ryle’s sister and Lily’s close friend. Her character brings warmth and humor to the story, helping to balance the darker themes with moments of genuine connection and support. Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Allysa’s husband, and Cici Lau as Lily’s mother, round out the supporting cast with performances that add depth to the film’s exploration of family and loyalty.

The film is visually striking, with Baldoni using the Boston setting to reflect Lily’s emotional landscape. The cinematography by Stuart Dryburgh captures the beauty of Lily’s world while also underscoring the isolation she feels as she grapples with her circumstances. The use of color and light in the film is particularly effective, with brighter scenes highlighting moments of hope and darker tones emphasizing the more harrowing aspects of Lily’s journey.

A standout aspect of *It Ends with Us* is the evocative score by Hans Zimmer. Known for his ability to amplify a film’s emotional core, Zimmer’s music plays a crucial role in setting the tone of the film. The score transitions seamlessly from haunting melodies that echo Lily’s internal battles to uplifting compositions that accompany her moments of triumph and resolve. Zimmer, whose work includes iconic scores for films like The Lion King, Inception, and *Interstellar, brings his expertise in capturing the nuances of complex emotional landscapes to this intimate drama. His music in It Ends with Us serves not just as background accompaniment but as a narrative voice of its own, guiding the audience through the emotional highs and lows of Lily’s journey. The score is a testament to Zimmer’s ability to elevate the storytelling, making it an integral part of the film’s overall impact.

The script, adapted by Christy Hall, stays true to the essence of Hoover’s novel, focusing on the difficult choices that Lily must make. The film does not shy away from depicting the realities of domestic violence, presenting these moments with a raw honesty that is both necessary and impactful. However, this also makes the film a heavy watch, and some viewers might find the emotional intensity overwhelming.

However, while It Ends with Us is a powerful film, it is not without its flaws. The pacing can feel uneven at times, particularly in the middle section where the narrative delves into Lily’s past through flashbacks. These moments, while crucial to understanding Lily’s character, can disrupt the flow of the main story. Additionally, some of the dialogue, particularly in the more intense scenes, can feel overly dramatic, which may detract from the realism the film strives for.

In conclusion, It Ends with Us is a poignant and unflinching portrayal of love and the scars it can leave behind. Blake Lively’s stellar performance, supported by a strong cast including Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, drives this emotional rollercoaster of a film. Coupled with Hans Zimmer’s masterful score, which adds depth and resonance to the film’s most powerful moments, It Ends with Us leaves a lasting impression. While it may not be an easy watch, the film’s exploration of difficult themes is both brave and necessary. 4 stars out of 5.