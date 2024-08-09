Frazie murder trial starts Monday

The murder trial of Shumway Hollow woman Brooklyn Frazie is scheduled to begin Monday in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.

Frazie is accused of running down her boyfriend, Scott Donahoe, along U.S. 52 in New Boston after a high-speed chase on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Donahoe was riding a motorcycle when Frazie is alleged to have struck him twice near the CVS Pharmacy in New Boston.

Donahoe was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

At the time, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Scioto County Sheriff’s Office detectives and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had spoken with several witnesses and reviewed multiple videos of the incident. They were told an argument between Frazie, 41 at the time, and Donahoe, 44, started in the Swauger Valley area of Minford. Donahoe left that scene on a motorcycle and Frazie chased him in an SUV, engaging in a high-speed chase for several miles from Ohio 823 to Ohio 140 to U.S. 52 and into New Boston.

Multiple 911 calls were made to the 911 Communication Center, with reports that Frazie’s SUV had hit Donahoe and his motorcycle at about 6:40 p.m.

“Callers reported the female driving the SUV intentionally ran over the male, dragging him, before running over him again. This occurred in front of CVS Pharmacy located at 4207 Gallia Street, New Boston, Ohio,” the sheriff’s office reported at the time.

Frazie is currently lodged in the Scioto County Jail, where she was booked the day after the incident. She was officially indicted on Oct. 24, 2023.

Frazie is charged with:

– One count of aggravated murder

– Three counts of murder

– Two counts of felonious assault

– Attempted failure to stop after an accident

– Inducing panic

– Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

– Operation in willful and wanton disregard of the safety of others

– Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

If found guilty on all charges, Frazie could be facing up to

Representing the prosecution in the case are Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Loesch. Representing Frazie for the defense is local attorney Christine Scott. The jury trial, which starts at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, will be presided over by Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved