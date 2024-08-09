Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Aug. 10

BLUEGILL BASS TOURNAMENT—The free Bluegill Bass Youth Fishing Tournament takes place at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park Marina, hosted by Greenup County Tourism, for kids 17 and younger. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the tournament runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by boat or in approved fishing areas along the bank. Weigh-ins begin at 1:30 p.m.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR: DEMOLITION DERBY—A perennial favorite of Scioto County Fairgoers, the demolition derby starts at 5 p.m. and helps to close out the week of fair events!

SUNDAY, Aug. 11

MONDAY, Aug. 12

CITY COUNCIL—Portsmouth City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the first floor conference room at 505 Chillicothe St.

MINFORD SCHOOL BOARD—The Minford Local School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Minford High School media center, 491 Bond Road, Minford.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, Aug. 13

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

