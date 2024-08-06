Scioto County Sheriff Reports

THEFT—Report from Vinton Avenue of a tablet and identification having been stolen. 8:32 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Third Street of a blue and white pickup truck having been stolen. 12:40 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Forest Drive of an abandoned vehicle found on caller’s property. 12:50 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Gephart Road of low-hanging utility wires. 1:16 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Calverts Lane/Haig Road of a minor pushing a shopping cart down road with another minor inside the cart. 1:55 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from property owner on Candlewood Drive of an individual refusing to leave a rental property. Caller was advised it was a civil matter. 3:41 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from caller on Kinker Drive of a verbal argument that turned physical. 3:44 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a Brouses Run business of a male passed out in a car. 7:57 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Walker Road of loud music from a party nearby. Partygoers said they would turn down the music. 11:24 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Glades Road of a suspicious person walking and driving past caller’s house, where there is construction equipment for a project. 12:58 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Lick Run Lyra/Germany Hollow Road of a tree down and blocking the road. County garage was contacted. 1:23 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 73 of a vehicle in a creek. Motorist refused treatment. 1:33 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Lick Run Lyra of a male refusing to leave female’s residence. Male transported to hospital, arrested upon release. 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Duck Run of a stolen side-by-side ATV being located. 3:06 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Gephart Road and Ohio 140 of a three-vehicle crash with two infants involved. Ohio State Highway Patrol contacted. 4:57 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

FIRE—Report of a transformer fire on Raymond Avenue. AEP contacted. 5:44 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Second Street of a woman, possibly impaired, wandering among people’s homes. Woman located, transported to hospital. 8:47 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of cows loose and damaging property on Lowry Hollow Road. 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Rose Valley road of a caller upset because neighbor was spraying weedkiller too close and killing reporting party’s grass. 12:03 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

INVESTIGATED—Report from 15th Street of a neighbor stealing fishing poles and gas tank from caller’s residence. 4:23 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Canterbury Road of two dogs killing caller’s chickens. 8:02 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

INVESTIGATED—Report from U.S. 52 of a woman staggering in roadway near Portsmouth West schools. Woman transported to her residence. 9:28 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of strange man and woman looking in windows at a business on U.S. 52. 10:53 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

