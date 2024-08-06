Pike woman dies in Ohio 32 crash

A Pike County woman died Monday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 32.

According to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:34 p.m. The Portsmouth post responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Ohio 32 at Smokey Hollow Road.

Valerie L. Hagan, 42, of Beaver, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Smokey Hollow Road. The vehicle was attempting to cross Ohio 32, when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Hagan succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment of the driver is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

Ohio 32 eastbound was closed for a limited time while the crash was being investigated. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Elm Grove Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance.