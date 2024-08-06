Miss Minford Lexi Conkel’s Golden Hour before the pageant

Miss Minford Lexi Conkel has had a platform that has taken the better half of six months Submitted photo

MINFORD- As summer starts winding down and community members prepare for the season-ending celebration of River Days, more and more local contestants competing in the Miss River Days Pageant are accomplishing their platform missions. One of those contestants, Miss Minford Lexi Conkel, says she has completed her platform requirements, but continues to do good for a cause that is important to her.

Being the daughter of a first responder and the fire chief of Minford Volunteer Fire Department, she knows all to well the hours and level of commitment these professionals selflessly bring to the table, so she set out to not only thank them, but provide a new lifesaving feature to their jobs. She has called her platform The Golden Hour.

“I’ve grown up surrounded by these men and women who continue to put their lives on the line, so this mission is important to me,” Conkel explained. “We can never thank them enough and I want them to know they are appreciated.”

As a show of appreciation to first responders, she held a community event at a local station, where she welcomed the professionals to gather to receive free food sponsored by Smokin’ Joe’s, thank you cards and appreciation gifts, activities for families and even scheduled speakers to tell stories about how they were impacted by the people serving in the field.

“My event went very well. I had many stations set up and we welcomed the police departments, the volunteer fire departments, EMT professionals, and we had a good turnout of first responders,” Conkel claimed. “We just wanted to show them how much we appreciate them.”

Another feature she built into her community service platform has been a partnership with the Yellow Dot Program, which is in 22 other states. Her goal is to engrain this lifesaving feature into Ohio’s practices.

“It starts with a kit containing paperwork and a sticker. People take the kits and fill out information on recent medical history and medications, you can include medical situations, recent surgeries, and all of that, and then you leave it in your glovebox,” Conkel said. “Afterwards, you place a yellow dot sticker on the rear window and first responders know to check the glovebox if you’re in a medical situation and will be better prepared to treat you.”

Conkel provided these kits at her appreciation event, alongside a photo printer to attach a photo of the individual filling out a yellow dot kit. Conkel also had four other stations, including one for thank you cards and notepads where guests could leave stories about how they were impacted by first responders; a craft station for children who attended; a teddy bear drop off for first responders to take on the job with them for children; and a tour featuring a touch-a-truck opportunity for guests to get up close to these rides.

Despite having worked hard already, Conkel said that she isn’t done just yet.

“I’ve been collecting bears since the school year, and I have so many,” Conkel explained. “First responders may take these with them as they work, and, if there is a little kid on a scene, they can gift them with one of these bears as a comforting reminder everything is going to be okay and hopefully take their minds off the situations.”

Conkel will be continuing her platform, despite already having made an impact, by delivering these bears to different first responder stations.

While her service platform is heavily on her mind and schedule, Conkel is ready to get the pageant underway and for all of the contestants to share their work.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would be doing this pageant. We joked about it, because I had never done a pageant before, but then it sort of just happened and I’ve been having such an amazing experience,” Conkel said. “I cannot wait for the pageant to come, because that is when we can show off all of the hard work that we’ve been doing this summer.”

This hard work is something that means a lot to Conkel, and, with a dozen new friends made along the way, she has made efforts to enjoy additional community efforts as well.

As with any young woman who steps into pageantry, Miss Minford says the bonds she has already formed with other contestants is something she values and says has made the experience even greater for her.

“I’ve attended six of the other contestants’ events. I’m really proud of the girls because you can just tell we are all very proud of our platforms this year,” Conkel said. “Half of these girls, we didn’t even know who we were before the River Days pageant, and we’ve been blessed to get to know each other, and I know those friendships will continue.”