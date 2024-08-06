Kentucky capitol set for major renovation

Scaffolding envelops the Kentucky Capitol’s dome and parts of the Capitol Annex, sounds of drills and excavator engines echo throughout Capitol grounds, and construction workers wearing hardhats can be seen diligently working on assembling a steel structure adjacent to the Annex. If you have visited Capitol grounds lately, you may be wondering what’s taking place. The Kentucky Capitol is set to undergo a $291.5 million renovation, which will commence in June of 2025 and take approximately 3.5 years to complete.

Since its statehood in 1792, Kentucky has had four capitol buildings. Construction of the current Kentucky Capitol building started in 1904 to replace the 1830 Kentucky Capitol and was completed in 1910. The interior contains several types of marble and murals and statues that honor historical figures and Kentucky’s history. The Kentucky Capitol also houses the Office of the Governor, Constitutional Officers, the Kentucky Supreme Court, and the House and Senate Chambers.

This week, the Interim Joint Committee on State Government received updates about the status of the Kentucky Capitol Campus renovations. The initial phase of the project began with some exterior renovations and the review and design of mechanical, electrical, and design elements. Preliminary inspection revealed that more extensive work on the Kentucky Capitol would have to occur than originally planned. As a result, the Finance and Administration Cabinet has diligently worked with the engineering and design firm to determine requirements for building preservation, occupant and visitor safety, and code compliance. In the end, the renovation will provide upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure as well as dome renovations, security windows, and repairs to comply with building codes.

While renovations occur, the Kentucky Capitol will be closed. Those who have offices in the building will have to temporarily relocate and work with the Division of Real Properties to fit a temporary space to their needs.

For House and Senate members, a temporary building is being built adjacent to the Capitol Annex, which will act as temporary chambers for legislators during Session. The temporary structure costs around $14 million with the target end date being December of this year. Legislators will move to this building for future Sessions following the end of the 2025 Session. After renovations are complete, the temporary structure will be disassembled, its parts will be reused in some way, and members will resume future Sessions in the Capitol.

As I conclude, I would like to leave you with a few important notes concerning the Capitol’s renovation. First, Kentucky Capitol tours will be unavailable while renovations are underway. If you would like to tour our Capitol, please plan to do so before renovations commence in June of 2025. Additionally, the Kentucky House Page Program will be temporarily suspended during the length of the renovation. I appreciate your understanding, and I look forward to experiencing the newly renovated Capitol once it’s complete.

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at [email protected] and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.