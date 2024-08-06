Fair Queen Addison Mullins enjoys a challenge

Addison Mullins, a senior at Wheelersburg and longtime 4-H participant with the Minford Bees 4-H Club, has been crowned this year’s Scioto County Fair Queen. Submitted photo

LUCASVILLE- Addison Mullins likes a challenge.

The Wheelersburg senior is the Scioto County Fair Queen, going into her final year of high school and making big decisions about her future. It’s a busy time.

“I am very involved with school, community and 4-H activities,” she said. “I enjoy challenging myself to try new things.”

In her community, Addison takes part in soccer, mock trial, quiz bowl, shcool musicals, competitive dance, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

But this week, 4-H is her main focus. Addison has many interests, but some big ones are water quality and environmental issues. Those are guiding her choices about the future, which is coming up fast.

“After high school I plan to attend college to double major in marine biology and environmental policy,” Mullins said. “I hope to find a career that allows me to advocate for the environment and share my passion for marine life with others.”

Being part of the Minford Bees 4-H Club has offered Addison the opportunities to do more with her passions for the environment and animal issues, including her own animals. She has shown rabbits at the fair and has presented projects such as cake decorating, food and nutrition, and still projects. She has competed at the Ohio State Fair and has won trophies for self-determined at cake decorating. She has also participated din the 2023 National 4-H Congress as the Ohio 4-H Creative Arts Achievement Award winner.

“Part of 4-H is volunteering and serving others, and I consider my animals to be a big part of what has led to me caring so much about our environment and making the best better.”

Addison is the daughter of Daniel and Heather Mullins. Her mother was once in the same position, wowing the crowds and representing 4-H as the Scioto County Fair Queen in the 1990s.

“My mom was the 1997 Scioto County Fair Queen and has always talked about what a great opportunity it is,” Addison said. “She has always encouraged me to try new things with 4-H, so I decided to run for fair queen to give back to 4-H and the fair from which I’ve learned so much.”

Part of those opportunities includes showing support for 4-H and county fairs throughout the area.

“Since June, I’ve enjoyed traveling to other fairs, meeting new people, and representing the Scioto County Fair and 4-H as the 2024 Scioto County Fair Queen.”

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved