Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7

GAHM’S DAY AT THE FAIR—All kids younger than 15 get in free noon to 5 p.m. at the Scioto County Fair, 1193 U.S. 23, Lucasville. This event is sponsored by Gahm family of businesses.

SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR FAIR PULL—Scioto County Fair Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 8

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR: RODEO—A professional rodeo takes over the Scioto County Fairgrounds Grandstand at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 9

SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR: SCHOOL BUS DERBY at 7 p.m., at the Scioto County Fairgrounds grandstand.

SATURDAY, Aug. 10

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR: DEMOLITION DERBY—A perennial favorite of Scioto County Fairgoers, the demolition derby starts at 5 p.m. and helps to close out the week of fair events!

