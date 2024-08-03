UK football given 2 years of probation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky and the NCAA reached a settlement on Friday — over infractions that included 11 football players getting paid for work which they did not perform in 2021 and 2022.

The negotiated resolution said the school agreed with the NCAA Committee on Infractions that some football players received impermissible benefits, and that rules violations took place in the school’s swimming program.

Kentucky agreed to spend two years on probation, pay an undisclosed fine, and vacate records of any games in which ineligible football players competed.

Of the 11 players paid for not working, eight played and received “actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.”

The school and the NCAA agreed that no member of the athletic department knew or should have “reasonably” known about the no-show jobs.

Kentucky agreed with the NCAA regarding the swimming infractions, which involved men’s and women’s swimmers who weren’t given required days off and who exceeded practice hours for three years.

The school agreed that it failed to monitor its swimming and diving program and that the head coach was responsible for the violations.

Kentucky said its former swimming and diving coach did not participate in the agreement, so his portion of the case will be considered separately by the NCAA committee on infractions.

Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky’s swim coach from 2014-2023, was not named in releases by the NCAA or the school on Friday.

Jorgensen resigned in June 2023 after being suspended by the school amid the NCAA investigation.

Kentucky said in a statement it could not comment further until the full decision is released by the NCAA.

“We respect the findings. There is a process. We participated in it. We accept the final resolution, and we are moving forward,” University president Eli Caplouto said in a message to the Kentucky community.

The NCAA said Kentucky can begin serving penalties as it awaits the infraction committee’s final decision.