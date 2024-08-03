SSU offering free cybersecurity training

A group of SSU Information Security students work to ‘Capture the Flag’ at a cybersecurity exercise at Shawnee State’s Kricker Innovation Hub Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University (SSU) is continuing efforts to train the community by offering a very modern and important educational opportunity highlighting cyber security with the upcoming Ethical Hacking Essentials Boot Camp.

The event will run August 12-16, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the SSU Advanced Technology Center, room 228. Lunch is included.

The offering is for anyone age 17 and older and employees from industry, hospitals, schools, law enforcement, township leaders, and more are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

The class will introduce and provide hands-on practical experience in computer and network security concepts, such as threats and vulnerabilities, password cracking, web application attacks, loT and OT attacks, cloud computing, pentesting fundamentals, and more.

According to SSU Workforce Development Director Angie Duduit, SSU is a Regional Programming Center for the Ohio Cyber Range Institute (OCRI), which provides these opportunities.

“OCRI is a state-funded entity developed in partnership with the Adjutant General, Ohio Department of Higher Education, and the University of Cincinnati, and we are working with them to improve security in cyberspace through education, workforce development, and economic development,” Duduit explained. “The cyber range is similar to a ‘sand box’ to help individuals practice their cybersecurity skills in a safe environment, and it also provides access to virtual classes and exercises around the state for free.”

With digital threats only growing more prevalent, the University claimed it is important to continue developing more leaders with cybersecurity skills and knowledge. Offerings like the upcoming training can also be an enticing recruiting tool.

“This event is important to our efforts to upskill our region’s workforce as well as attract new individuals into cybersecurity careers,” Duduit said. “It seems that we receive emails almost daily about major hacking events that occur at national companies such as AT&T and Target, and we have had local businesses in our community impacted in the recent past as well. Cyberattacks on our local small businesses can put them out of business, and critical infrastructure and key manufacturing industries are also being targeted more often. We are pleased to be using Third Frontier funding from the state of Ohio to offer this course, and local cyber and IT professionals are already signing up.”

The university has emphasized the importance of this topic in recent years, with SSU Information Security instructor Dovel Myers, who has past industry experience with Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Motorola, being involved in activities.

Additionally, the university has offered classes such as the Ethical Hacking Essentials course for local high school teachers, a three-week CompTIA Plus course for 15 recent high school graduates during SSU’s Bear Tracks residential summer program, and SSU has now been named an EC Council testing center. “We are proud to work with OCRI to deliver invaluable training and support to Ohio’s cybersecurity professionals and students in higher education, technical school, and high school cyber programs,” Duduit explained. “OCRI is guiding Ohio’s current cybersecurity workforce and introducing the next generation of cyber professionals to the critical skills they will need on the job. Through this partnership, we are making it possible for our local residents to obtain this important training for free without costs to travel out of the area. It is also hands-on, which makes it a valuable and practical learning experience for the participants.” The partnership has allowed Shawnee to exponentially focus efforts on cybersecurity not only for students, but the community at large and Duduit says that is an important element of the SSU identity. Additionally, by offering this training on a local level, SSU Bears and community participants are armed with skills useful on not only a local level, but beyond.

“We understand the importance of cyber education as shown by our investment in our Information Security bachelor’s degree program. We also offer an associate’s degree in Information Security and a Cybersecurity minor, and we are starting a new Computer Science bachelor’s program this fall,” Duduit said. “Our participation in the Ohio Cyber Range has made it possible to support our efforts to build a skilled local workforce to fill these critical in-demand jobs.”

Globally, as of 2023, there were 3.5 million cybersecurity job vacancies, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, and more than 12,000 of these are in the state of Ohio.

These numbers are a driving force behind SSU providing these trainings and equipping the local workforce with credentials for these job openings.