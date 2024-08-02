Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 19, 2024 and returned 22 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Ezra Wright, 81

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Rape (12 Counts)

Monica Francis, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

William Waughtel, 38

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Rachel Elliott, 47

Maysville, Ky., was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Nancy Stephens, 63

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Christopher Mcintosh, 55

Riverbeach, FL, was indicted on:

Escape

Ronald Swords, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

William Flanagan, 60

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Megan Evans, 28

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Antonio Lippincott, 51

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary (3 Counts)

Codie Chambers, 32

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bethany Sowards, 36

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Larry Pinkerman, 41

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Tayvon Mayhone, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

William Gambill, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Antwan Felder, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Billy Artressia, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Obstructing Official Business

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Derek Radabaugh, 33

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Kareem Hill, 33

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Christopher Ludwick, 28

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention