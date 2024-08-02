Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 19, 2024 and returned 22 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Ezra Wright, 81
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Rape (12 Counts)
Monica Francis, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
William Waughtel, 38
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Rachel Elliott, 47
Maysville, Ky., was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Nancy Stephens, 63
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)
Christopher Mcintosh, 55
Riverbeach, FL, was indicted on:
Escape
Ronald Swords, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
William Flanagan, 60
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Megan Evans, 28
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Antonio Lippincott, 51
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary (3 Counts)
Codie Chambers, 32
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bethany Sowards, 36
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Larry Pinkerman, 41
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Tayvon Mayhone, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
William Gambill, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Antwan Felder, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Billy Artressia, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Obstructing Official Business
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Derek Radabaugh, 33
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Kareem Hill, 33
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Christopher Ludwick, 28
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention