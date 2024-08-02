Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met July 26 and returned 19 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
John Watts, 50
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Robert Holbert, II
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Dustin Jackson, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
James McCutcheon, 53
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Adam Phipps, 44
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Seth Adkins, 44
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Patrick Cotton, 32
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Seth Smith, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
James Dennis, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Drema Cochran, 36
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Arson
Inducing Panic
Ashley Newcomb, 37
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Jerry Jordan, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Alexandria Sanders, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Ashley Ivy, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
James Dennis, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Arson
Endangering Children
Ernest Weese, 32
Lima, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Ernest Sanders, 67
Flatwoods, KY, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Bradley Quantez, 37
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Obstructing Official Business (2 Counts)
Inducing Panic
Chelsea Workman, 26
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Obstructing Official Business (2 Counts)
Inducing Panic
