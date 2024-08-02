Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met July 26 and returned 19 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

John Watts, 50

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Robert Holbert, II

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Dustin Jackson, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

James McCutcheon, 53

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Adam Phipps, 44

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Seth Adkins, 44

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Patrick Cotton, 32

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Seth Smith, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

James Dennis, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Drema Cochran, 36

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

Inducing Panic

Ashley Newcomb, 37

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Jerry Jordan, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Alexandria Sanders, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Ashley Ivy, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

James Dennis, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

Endangering Children

Ernest Weese, 32

Lima, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Ernest Sanders, 67

Flatwoods, KY, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Bradley Quantez, 37

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Obstructing Official Business (2 Counts)

Inducing Panic

Chelsea Workman, 26

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Obstructing Official Business (2 Counts)

Inducing Panic

