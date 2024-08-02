People of the Scioto Renaissance: Tracy Shearer

City Manager Sam Sutherland, Kim Cutlip, Tracy Shearer, and Patty Tenant. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- While there are still missions to be accomplished and hurdles to leap in the greater Portsmouth area, there is massive progress being made all over by everyday people who are either providing a service, volunteering, serving in office, or donating time and money. We frequently hear that we are in a renaissance, as new developments continue to pop up, new events are added to the calendar, and progress is made. But why? These things don’t manifest themselves. In a weekly column, for one year, I plan on writing about a different member of the community who strives to make this renaissance flourish. I’ll be highlighting business owners, volunteers, faith-based leaders, professionals, and volunteers.

I start this journey with a highlight of someone I deeply respect and wish had more recognition and spotlight for all her endeavors—City of Portsmouth Development Director Tracy Shearer.

Tracy is one of those people who is always present and ready to work with just about anyone, which is a habit I highly respect in someone, because it is something I believe strongly in myself.

It’s hard to truly measure her impact, because she is one of the least public individuals when it comes to bragging on her achievements, quick to give credit to a partner, member of council, or another City of Portsmouth representative.

However, I can promise that, when you’ve seen progress in Portsmouth, and the city is involved, she has played a role since 2010.

This is fascinating to think about when you look back at Portsmouth in 2010 verses today. Don’t get me wrong, a large piece of the Portsmouth renaissance puzzle is not only city efforts, but the inclusion of non-profit and individual volunteerism. Even with those groups working hand in hand with the city, Shearer makes an effort to assist in all efforts across the board regardless of who is leading the effort.

Shearer is hesitant to brag about her long-term record, but she did indicate, recently, that she currently has over $66M in grant funding for 12 active projects. She was also a key figure in the Appalachian Community Grant Program, which is $34.2M for Riverfront Development that will change the way the region views Portsmouth

Outside of work, Shearer hobbies around in the realm homesteading and bee keeping, as well as community service. She is a board member for Scioto Literary and Watch Me Grow Ohio, as well as the executive secretary for the city’s Fair Housing Board.

Shearer has written grants, held community forums, and has managed projects to completion from multi-use paths to the Market Street Pavilion, from the Alexandria Kayak Launch to Mound Park lighting, from water mains to road widening, from emergency generators for water pumps to water storage tank mixing systems. Shearer has impacted the lives of locals from the roads they drive on to the waterlines beneath them, from the parks they enjoy to the lighting that gives them security.

It appears that there is no project too big or small for Shearer, and her favorite project may surprise you.

“I’d say my favorite is the Spock Memorial Dog Park, which is one of the smallest, yet, impactful projects I’ve done,” Shearer recently told the Times in a sit-down interview. “This is probably because my office is right next door to it, so I see it every day. I see the two huskies in the morning, even when it’s snowing. I see Norton, a nearby resident dog, several times a day, slowly walking in front of the City Building, and always taking time to stop and be petted. It’s amazing to see the dog moms and dads take pride in the park and pitch in to help keep it clean.”

While paths and parks are fun, and the riverfront redevelopment is a course change for the entire region, Shearer’s job is much more important than that.

“Ultimately, I work for the city and try to offset costs through grant funding to purchase or construct necessities like water lines and roadwork, or other things like parks that makes our community better and more attractive,” Shearer said.

What began as just another job to care for her family, the work quickly became more than a paycheck to the community leader, who takes ownership and pride in an area she is tasked to care for.

“Over the years, working on projects alongside some wonderful community organizations whose goals align with the City’s has been extremely rewarding, so at the end of the day, or at the end of most days, I feel like we make a difference,” Shearer stated.

Of course, with a 14-year career, there have been many ups and downs, with funding always being fluid and changing. More recently, Shearer has been experiencing more wins than defeats. One prime example is the riverfront redevelopment project, which she worked on with countless other organizations and leaders.

“Hearing the announcement that we received $34.2M for the ACGP, when it was such an extremely competitive grant, was amazing. For nearly two years, I woke up thinking about it almost every morning, because it was basically a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to develop the riverfront in one fell swoop, something I likely couldn’t complete throughout my entire career, or, at least not to this extent. This is the only announcement that I had to fight back tears.”

Now, Shearer moves forward with plans for docks, a new stage, paths, parks, treescapes, and more along the riverfront. She also has a desire to see some particular projects accomplished, now that the riverfront has been funded.

“For years and years, I would have answered that my future was with riverfront development, but now that it has been funded and is underway, I would have to say that I’d love to see all of our vacant buildings filled with thriving businesses and downtown housing for all income levels,” Shearer explained of her potential future goals.

While these projects are managed by community leaders, Shearer explained that many projects she sees pop up across the community are those managed by everyday volunteers who step up and decide to lead the city into the future. She says that anyone can be an agent for change, and it is even better when they start slow, meet with existing groups and city officials, and start building out where plans already exist to march in step with a bigger picture.

“I don’t think Portsmouth would be who we are today without the people who have already gotten involved,” Shearer said. “Our community organizations are out of this world, organizations like Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom with their beautification efforts, and Friends of Portsmouth and the events they host year-round. We have so many wonderful and deserving nonprofits here, there’s really something for all interests such as Portsmouth Connex, Mound Park Pickleball Club, Skatepark Improvement Fund for health and fitness, Watch Me Grow Ohio, Time Out for Me, 14th Street Community Center for youth activities, and so many others like Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Sierra’s Haven, Animal Welfare League of Scioto County, Portsmouth Area Ladies, the Boneyfiddle Project; I could go on and on. Also, working for Sam, who is the humblest and servant leader, certainly impacts how well I, or anyone at the city, does their job. Lastly, I couldn’t answer this question without mentioning the Scioto Foundation whose unwavering dedication to Portsmouth and all the community organizations here, play such a huge role in our success.”

As progress marches on, Shearer will continue living her life of simplicity at home with bees and homesteading, but also thriving in the fast-paced, chaotic environment of city development for years to come. She says she looks forward to continuing her service to the city in this official capacity, being a dedicated board member, and friend to many non-profits making change happen.

As I begin this series, I am so pleased to have started with Tracy. I can recall a time when she and I butted heads on a project and had disagreements. However, we are both alike in many ways and acknowledged that we are in a small city with big dreams and opportunities and nobody can be ignored when they’re trying their honest best to help.

Once we sat down and spoke, we realized we were much more alike than different, that we have the same goals, and even share many of the same interests. I’ve witnessed Shearer put differences aside for years to make good things happen, and, in my opinion, meeting people where they are is what makes someone a good leader. I’ve enjoyed lunches we’ve had together, projects we’ve worked on as a team, and she has even been there for me when I’ve been sick—quick to provide honey and tincture from her bees.

Tracy may not ask for much attention as she works with purpose to accomplish big dreams, and this interview request made her feel uncomfortable, but she gave me the grace of doing something that highlights her importance to this community and I cannot wait to continue writing about her achievements in the coming future.