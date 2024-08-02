Last of the XL loads to traverse Scioto County Aug. 9

Super load routes ODOT District 9

The 15th of nearly two dozen “super loads,” and last of four loads that exceed 900,000 pounds, will depart the dock site in Adams County on Wednesday, August 7. The convoy will head to New Albany to deliver the load to the site of the new Intel plant in Licking County.

Like the last three loads, this is an air processor known as a cold box used in the silicon chip manufacturing process, measures approximately 23’ tall, 20’ wide, 280’ long, and weighs 916,000 pounds.

The move is scheduled to take more than a week. It will make stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Pickerington, and Pataskala, before being delivered on Tuesday, August 13.

Complete route details can be found at transportation.ohio.gov/superload.

This load and route will not have major impacts to traffic, but could cause minor impacts to visitors to the Scioto County Fair early Friday morning .

These extra-large loads will have significant traffic impacts as they move. Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and avoid the route while the load is moving.

Due to the size of the loads and slow speed of the convoy, moves will begin earlier than previous trips to ensure each move can be completed during daylight hours.

Because of an anticipated increased interest from the public, large crowds are expected along the route. This will lead to additional traffic delays. Safety of the public and those working to move the load is the top priority. Observers are asked to stay out of the path of the transport trucks and work crews and off the sidewalks along the roadway. Spectators should obey orders to move back if instructed to do so.