Final Friday season 10 halfway over, major growth milestones achieved

Final Friday guests enjoying the night of entertainment at June’s “Portstock” event Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Ten years ago, a group of locals set out to bring music to the community on a monthly basis in the heart of Boneyfiddle. They had a plethora of acts on Second Street and highlighted many community artists. Two of those leaders were Rob and Julia Black who had been involved in music for many years in not only Portsmouth, but in surrounding locations in the region.

The Blacks saw something special in the Final Friday events and spent many years changing it into something different under their formed non-profit The Boneyfiddle Project. They wanted something bigger. Something the community and region has grown to love. An award-winning celebration of music that operates May-September and brings thousands of residents and tourists to Portsmouth for an evening of music, art, crafts, and a good time.

With the event celebrating growth each year, there have been many achievements to chronicle, from the building of a stage that is mobile, used in parades, and makes appearances in other concerts all over, to the Three Bridges Park on the west end of Second Street.

The Three Bridges Park was a massive win for the group. Early on, they recognized the need for more space and storage, but wanted to keep the endeavor to Boneyfiddle. They moved into the empty field that would become Three Bridges and purchased the building west of the property. They fundraised a restroom facility for guests first. They moved onto Boneyfiddle signage and a flower bed and then even wrapped up their efforts with new sidewalks, tree wells, and worked with Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom, which regularly maintains the flower bed, and Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission to plant trees.

“What we’ve noticed this season, is that the word is out about our concerts and beautiful Three Bridges Venue. We’ve had class reunions, family reunions and even a retirement party attended at our concerts,” Black said of this season. “We’ve seen guests come from Michigan, Wisconsin and South Carolina in attendance. Guests at the Holiday Inn love the fact they can shuttle to Three Bridges in minutes, and we’ll bring them back when it’s over. Convenience and accessibility are key.”

Black explained that a lot of work over ten years went into this growth and season ten’s halfway mark is indicative of success in those efforts.

“Now that we are more than halfway through season 10, I can honestly say our plans have come to fruition,” Rob Black said. “All three shows have seen incredible crowds. The shuttle service has not only increased our crowds, but it has also made our concerts accessible to the handicapped and those who may not have transportation. The restaurants really like the convenience it offers their customers, in addition, the shuttles offer a big city feel.”

According to Black, season ten has been more than just added growth and benefits to guests, but high energy performances that make for an even better event series and only brings more and more returning guests to the park.

“All of our acts have been high energy,” Black claimed. “Headliners like Bad Habits, McGuffey Lane and the Rumpke Mountain Boys have really brought the heat. They’ve also been fronted by some serious talent with bands like Of Th Dell, Jonalee White Trio and Luvdisk. We’re also proud to offer three paid open mic segments for emerging artists at each concert.”

The open mic has featured a varied mix of artists that have been well received.

“We may even have one or two back for a full set next season,” Black stated.

This month, Portsmouth is going to have several options for entertainment, since the event will coincide with Riverdays on Friday August 30th.

“We see this as an opportunity to showcase both events,” Black said. “Our shuttles, provided by Star, Inc., will make it possible for people to enjoy riding back and forth between both events in a matter of a few minutes. Final Friday will present Bluegrass on the Banks with Steve Perry, the Bobby Maynard Family Band and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. Russell is up for male vocalist of the year by the IBMA. Riverdays will have the Party Bus band so it’s two completely different genres to choose from.

The Boneyfiddle Project will round out season ten not only with the upcoming Bluegrass on the Banks but will continue in September with the closing Ladies Night show on September 10, featuring Sasha Colette and the Magnolias, as well as the Ladies of Longford. The open mic performances will also be filled by women.