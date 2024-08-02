Don’t miss out on Deadpool and Wolverine

McManus

If you don’t read another line of this review just know this…. THIS is the best movie of the year. THIS is what summer movies are all about! ACTION. HUMOR. HEART. I will be SHOCKED if another movie comes out that is better this year. WELL, DONE MARVEL.

Ok. Let me back track my excitement. I remember first seeing Wolverine on screen in 2000 at Wheelersburg Cinema. I loved it! I had read some comics as a kid but not a lot. However, Wolverine has always been my favorite superhero character. Deadpool is right up there for me. First, let me give you a little background on both characters for readers who aren’t familiar with the leads.

Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool, made his debut in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009) where he was initially a wise-cracking mercenary before undergoing a transformation into the disfigured, but nearly unkillable, anti-hero. This version, however, was met with mixed reviews due to significant deviations from the comic book character. Ryan Reynolds reprised and redefined the role in “Deadpool” (2016), bringing the character closer to his comic book roots with his trademark humor, fourth wall breaking, and hyper-violent antics. The film’s success was followed by “Deadpool 2” (2018), which continued Wade’s journey, introducing new characters like Domino and Cable, while further exploring his complex relationship with his fiancée Vanessa.

Hugh Jackman returns as Logan, delivering a performance that is both fierce and deeply emotional. Wolverine’s gruff exterior and relentless fighting spirit are perfectly balanced with moments of vulnerability and introspection. Jackman’s chemistry with Reynolds is electric, creating a dynamic duo that is both compelling and entertaining to watch.

James “Logan” Howlett, also known as Wolverine, has been a staple of the X-Men film series since “X-Men” (2000). Hugh Jackman’s portrayal has defined the character for nearly two decades, culminating in a poignant and critically acclaimed farewell in “Logan” (2017).

Ok NOW onto the film.

The movie opens with Deadpool (Reynolds) breaking the 4th wall and talking to the audience. He explains that he knows fans are worried how would Wolverine come back given the events of “Logan” he let’s everyone know that there would be no harm to that character and version of Wolverine. Deadpool is also not the most truthful when it comes to narration.

I really don’t want to give anymore of this film away, but I will say the opening had my jaw on the floor and I was shocked yet laughing. I am still shaking my head as I write this review. WOW

As I said in this opening, this is the best film of the year so far. I can’t in good conscience give you much more of the plot but obviously given the title Deadpool and Wolverine team up. How that happens and how long that takes will remain a mystery. There is a great “big bad” in this film who plays as a good foil to Deadpool and Wolverine, but more so than anything the duo are fighting amongst themselves and it’s a bloody good time.

It’s no secret that Marvel films have been lackluster as of late. We did have a gem with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but other than that nothing spectacular…… The recent stories have been forgettable. This is referenced by Deadpool of course.

This gets things back on the right track. Yes, there are cameos, but to be honest, I wished there were more! If I had one complaint it would be that this movie should have been longer too. This was a roller coaster that felt like it flew by, and I think most in the audience immediately wanted to sit back down and watch this journey again!

Something else to note is the heart that is shown in this film. I expected a hack and slash wild ride. I didn’t expect anything to pull at my heart, but you can tell both main characters have many regrets they are working through and that helped keep the film grounded when everything else screams over the top.

I really want to give you a spoiler filled review and maybe we will revisit when it comes out on dvd but until then I will keep it relatively quiet. Also, sidenote the 3D was REALLY GOOD! See it in that format if you can. Also, if you haven’t seen a single X-Men or Deadpool movie that is completely fine. As we’ve talked in the past good films are able to pepper in backstories to catch the audience up on what has been happening. This film takes a good chunk of its runtime to do that. Great call for the audience to be refreshed or learn the stories for the first time. Also, the soundtrack was FANTASTIC! The music comes on at various moments for humor, to add tension, and just to make you smile. Well done again Marvel!

I truly hope this is the fresh start for Marvel and the new chapter with the X-Men now owned by Disney. I am ready for the next journeys to come. As I sat watching Deadpool vs. Wolverine in IMAX:3D with my brother Aaron, I thought back to sitting at Wheelersburg Cinema in 2000 watching X-Men. 24 years later this movie is the best of them all!!!! 5 stars out of 5