Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Aug. 3

NEW BOSTON YARD SALE—The New Boston villagewide yard sale will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the village.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

WHEELERSBURG CELEBRATION—The Wheelersburg Community Celebration will run noon to 6 p.m. at the Porter Township Park. Activities will include carnival games, cornhole tournament, food trucks, music, vendors and more.

SUNDAY, Aug. 4

Do you have a meeting or event to share? Email the info to [email protected].

MONDAY, Aug. 5

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RARDEN TRUSTEES—The Rarden Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, Aug. 6

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Pinkerman building, 7250 Bennett Schoolhouse Road, South Webster.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7

GAHM’S DAY AT THE FAIR—All kids younger than 15 get in free noon to 5 p.m. at the Scioto County Fair, 1193 U.S. 23, Lucasville. This event is sponsored by Gahm family of businesses.

FAIR PULL—Scioto County Fair Pull at the fairgrounds begins at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 8

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved