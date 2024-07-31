Ohio bill would require pro teams to play on grass

COLUMBUS (AP) — Two Ohio lawmakers were joined by an NFL players union representative on Tuesday in unveiling legislation to require the state’s professional sports teams to play on natural grass.

The effort is clearly aimed at the Cincinnati Bengals, which installed a new nearly $1 million synthetic turf field at Paycor Stadium ahead of the NFL’s 2024-25 season.

The Cleveland Browns and most of the state’s professional baseball and soccer teams already play on grass.

In defending his bill at a Statehouse news conference, state Rep. Rodney Creech said: “Player safety, player safety, player safety.”

The western Ohio Republican, who majored in agronomy and runs a turfgrass business, appeared with his co-sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland, and a representative of the NFL Players Association, which is pushing for similar requirements nationally.

The bill would require that playing surfaces be comprised of not less than 90-percent natural grass.

At a scant two pages, it sets no deadlines for compliance nor contains any penalties for violators.

The Bengals are among teams choosing improved soft plastic grass surfaces that look and feel increasingly like the real thing over natural grass, which is costly to maintain.

The team said in a statement that it is aware of the proposed legislation and will continue to monitor it.

Creech acknowledged his background may present a conflict of interest, pledging before reporters at the news conference that he would never bid on any of the jobs that his legislation might create.

But he said he is wading into the sports world’s grass vs. turf debate — exactly because he has expertise in the field.

Upchurch said it’s the right thing for players.

“Although we go to the games mainly to enjoy them, get out of the house and have some fun with family, the safety of the players should be a top priority,” he said. “It was found that games, whether it was baseball, football or soccer, that occur on natural grass surfaces, result in fewer non-contact injuries.”

Creech said he looks forward to the bill having a hearing when lawmakers return to Columbus after the election.

He said he would entertain extending the requirement to high school athletics, once he sees how this bill goes.