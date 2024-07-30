Second Glance continues to garner looks, $20k received

The Trillium Project art team. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- One of Portsmouth’s fastest-growing non-profits, Trillium Project, only made its name known a few years ago with the mission to provide more equitable public arts projects to the community. The group has done a bit in the warmer months, where they could hit the streets and create opportunities for the community without the hindrance of bad weather. In the colder months, their time has been spent planning and coming up with a massive overhaul in how the community may see art in the future, especially with its massive plan known as Second Glance.

Second Glace wrapped its planning session over winter and Trillium has been spending spring and summer busy grant writing, seeking sponsorships, fundraising, and applying that awarded funding to local art initiatives outlined in their plans.

“Projects like Second Glance exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD said. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

After recently winning big with organizations like The National Endowment for the Arts and Webanco, Portsmouth Area Ladies, Appalachian Ohio: African American Communities, and more, the group recently accepted a grant from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) for more than $20,000.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and so grateful for the Ohio Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts for their unfailing support,” Lewis said. “From day one, they’ve championed our vision for a more creative and connected community and have understood this big dream of ours, reimagining what public spaces could be and how folks can interact with them in meaningful ways. The fact that they read our proposal, knowing how extensive the project is, and said ‘Yes, we absolutely want to fund this!’ without any hesitation, speaks volumes about who they are as a foundation and where their values and commitment really lie.”

After the recent award, OAC Executive Director Donna Collins commented, “Visual arts are the heartbeat of small, rural communities like Portsmouth, Ohio, infusing life and vibrancy into every corner and fostering a sense of identity and pride. At the Ohio Arts Council, we recognize that art has the power to transform spaces, connect people, and invigorate local economies. Trillium Project embodies these values perfectly, championing creative expression while nurturing community engagement and revitalization. By supporting Trillium Project, we are not just funding an arts initiative—we are investing in Portsmouth’s future, celebrating its unique spirit, and helping to build a stronger, more cohesive community through the transformative power of the arts.”

These funding sources will play an instrumental role in accomplishing their mission, with the total budget of the massive Second Glace Initiative currently resting at $432,812 when fully funded.

To date, the group has raised $96,81.

Lewis explained that being so far funded is a massive deal, due to the design of the plan, which is broken down into increments that will be achievable as they continue to fundraise. This will mean they can work on their mission as they use this progress to leverage further support to carry them across the fundraising finish line.

“This is a great plan, because different arts projects are broken down within the overall scope and can operate on partial funding,” Lewis explained. “This overall budget is best case scenario as we get funding for everything we want to do in upcoming years.”

According to Lewis, the additional OAC ArtsNEXT funding will support the purchase of Second Glance supplies, a high-quality mural projector, and $15,000 in artists fees for the team, as they continue to complete murals around town.

“The murals that have been installed so far are beautiful,” Lewis said. “They’re so fun to see and they bring new energy and excitement. People are engaging with the murals, with us and each other and it’s been really amazing to witness. Klaire and Fox have done such a wonderful job leading the effort in Boneyfiddle and we’re excited to get the other artists work around town. We’ll be continuing sidewalk murals throughout the city this summer while prepping for larger projects, like basketball court murals at Mound Park and over/underpass murals.”

Trillium Project is a 501©3 non-profit serving area artists to fund projects that make their craft more visible to the public in exciting and fresh ways. Learn more about their efforts online at www.trillium-project.org. The group is also highly dedicated to communicating with the public about their projects, funding status, and artistic opportunities on its Facebook page. For questions, someone may be reached by email at [email protected] or by telephone 740.352.4498.