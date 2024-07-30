SCPL books month of events in August

Marlee and her mom cuddling Mr. Pickles from Shawnee Animal Clinic at a recent event. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Public Library (SCPL) system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

Below are some of the library’s highlighted programs for the month of August.

On August 5 through the 10, at the Bookmobile stationed at the Scioto County Fair, between noon and 7:30 p.m., the library will be hosting daily book sales, free games, temporary tattoos, and prize giveaways.

“Since 1955, the Scioto County Public Library Bookmobile has been at the Scioto County Fair to promote literacy, reading and a love of learning,” Library Director Paige Williams said. “Staff enjoy meeting our community and telling everyone about all the incredible services and materials available to the public for free! Please stop by the bookmobile for free games, a book sale and to meet our staff!”

On August 8, at the Portsmouth Public Library, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., staff will be hosting a trivia event with prize incentives for winners.

On August 12, at the Lucasville Library, 1 p.m., staff will be making a diamond art bookmark craft free to the general public. The artwork is a currently viral form of using rhinestones on a pattern to create a sparkling design.

On August 12, at the New Boston Library, between 5 and 7 p.m., staff will be hosting Dog Days of Summer for all ages.

“You can adopt your very own dog plushie and customize their collar, house, and even birth certificate to make them the perfect pet for you,” SCPL’s Katie Williams said. “Take your picture with Chase from Paw Patrol and pet some cute pups from Shawnee Animal Clinic.”

On August 13, at the Portsmouth Public Library, 4 p.m., the Local History Department will be leading a presentation on the local medical history of Scioto County as an addition to the local offerings for National Wellness Month. The Local History Department will show photos, have historical artifacts and provide information.

On August 15, at the South Webster Library, 4 p.m., staff will be getting local youth ready for school with a craft centered around designing new locker signs for the upcoming year.

On August 27, at the Wheelersburg Library, 5:30 p.m., staff will welcome children and their families for a family art buffet, where they will have a variety of mediums to play with, where they can paint, draw, color, and cut and glue the night away.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.