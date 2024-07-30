MSPiB Market season halfway over

Andrew Walker setting up at the Farmers Market, where he visits each week with baked goods. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- If you’ve made your way downtown on a Saturday morning recently, you’ve certainly noticed an expanded Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom (MSPiB) Farmers Market going strong since May, with vendors stretching beyond the traditional boundaries and spreading out to nearby areas after a year of planning. With July coming to a close, the market is now just a little past its halfway mark for the season.

Starting its registration period earlier than usual, the group already had 15 season vendors registered before the first market day and MSPiB Executive Director Emily Uldrich said there has still been plenty of room for additional vendors wishing to join them, although they’ve had to come up with new ideas to accommodate space along the way. In fact, the previous general peak of 30 vendors has become their new standard.

“I am overwhelmed by the popularity of the market this season,” Uldrich said. “We’ve had a record number of full season reservations this season. We’ve had to receive permission from the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center to utilize their space next to the esplanade, we’ve received permission from Tanner Hatcher to utilize space in front of the Royal.”

The market has witnessed no less than 30 vendors at each market event since May. Previously in the season, they expanded produce options for shoppers, which meant more options in the earlier season, when those features have been scarce previously. Of course, now that the market is in its peak season, that number only grows with more bountiful options for produce.

“Right now, we’re in the peak of our season,” Uldrich said. “Produce is all available so we have reddened ripe tomatoes and sweet corn, which we will have available every week. Eli is ready to plant his last batch of corn, giving us corn through the end of the market.”

The market is a little different from other area markets that have fewer restrictions. These guidelines, which they have followed since day one, allow for the best quality product and a direct link from the grower or crafter to meet with the community members shopping. Despite those rules, the market continues to grow.

“Our market is a maker and grower market,” Uldrich explained. “So, we follow the Ohio cottage industry rules. If people are selling produce, they either grew the produce themselves or an employee of the farmer who grew the produce. If they’re selling crafts or baked goods, they’ve made those themselves as well.”

Uldrich takes the role of the market seriously, saying it is an important feature for downtown, the community at large, and local farmers.

“The market is crucial. It brings hundreds of people to the downtown each Saturday and it is a really great way for people in our community to access fresh, local produce,” Uldrich said. “It supports cottage industry business in a way like no other can.”

Part of what draws people out to the market, historically, have been events, benefits, concerts, and other options for guests. This year, Uldrich focused on establishing a weekly calendar that put focus on the market in the form of themes for community partners, important topics, and more.

“The weekly events and themes have made the market have more of a festival atmosphere where people are excited to visit, shop, and celebrate. It really draws out kids and families,” Uldrich explained.

The most recent market celebrated with a prize wheel. For folks who purchase from a vendor, they were welcome to spin the prize wheel for a reward during the final Saturday of the month. Seniors and children get a free spin.

“Prize Wheel Day is a really fun day. The Scioto County Commissioner have, once again, sponsored the farmers market in our 15th year. Last year, we started the Scioto Bucks program, where we gave out $200 in vouchers that could be spent at any vendor at our market. We are continuing that this year,” Uldrich said. “Southern Ohio Medical Center and King’s Daughters Medical Center have sponsored our Healthy Bucks program, which includes voucher cards to be used on produce and food options. We will also be giving away $200 in vouchers for those as well.”

The prizes also include free items like shirts, bags, popcorn and more.

“This is a way to provide some assistance to the shoppers of the market,” Uldrich said. “We recognize we are one of two poorest counties in the State of Ohio and this gives us a way to be able to offer food and any other item available at the market to people who may need them while promoting shopping and a good time.”

The market was founded by Laurel DeAtley, Heather DeAtley, and Craig DeAtley, all of whom have served and supported the organization for well over a decade. Since community was an important element in the fabric of their envisioned market, each event has a different activity

The Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Farmers Market will be held on the Roy Roger Esplanade each Saturday, May 18 through October 5, between 9 a.m. and noon, outside of Memorial Day, Labor Day and River Days weekends. To learn more, or to register, visit www.mspohio.org or call 740.464.0203.