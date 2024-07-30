Marlowe Awards to recognize theatre growth

The season-closing show Shawshank Redemption was not just a sold-out title, but the theatre had to schedule encore performances. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) is readying to welcome the community to yet another Marlowe Awards celebration next month, where they will hold their annual meeting, recognize a plethora of volunteers, and entertain guests.

The event is one of few fundraisers organized by the theatre, but also treat it as an important way to thank volunteers, present them with awards for their service.

“The Marlowe Awards are an important and exciting event for us each year,” PLT President Kayla Parker said. “They serve as a way to honor and celebrate our talented actors and crew and also a way to thank and give back to our many volunteers and patrons. It’s our own little Portsmouth Oscars or Tony Awards. We might not be able to roll out the red carpet but we can show you a great time and reward all the hard work that went into creating a successful season that we’re all proud of.”

While the theatre has changed a lot about the event over recent years, featuring many different performance styles and venues, the committee behind the event decided to slow things down and make the evening more about casual conversation and dancing.

“We’ve provided lots of different entertainment at the Marlowe Awards over the past two years, including solo and group vocal performances, a dance number from Cirque d’Art, a one-act play, and we’ve hired bands in the past as well,” Parker explained. “This year, the committee decided to take things in a different direction and get people up on their feet. DJ Melanie Porter will be with us all evening, and once the awards have been presented, guests are encouraged to hit the dance floor!”

For those who have or haven’t gone to a Marlowe Awards, or even those who didn’t catch a show this season, are welcome to enjoy the event, which celebrates art and volunteerism in the community.

“If you come to the Marlowe Awards, you can expect a night of elegance and just plain fun,” Parker said. “All your favorite familiar PLT faces will be out and dressed to impress. We will have food, two drink tickets for each guest who chooses to indulge in an adult beverage, guest presenters, beautiful decor, and lots of great music,” Parker said. “We are also so lucky to be working with Port City Pub for the third consecutive year to host an after party from 10 p.m. to midnight. It’s going to be such a great night of fun and we’re all just so excited.”

Food and drinks are included in the tickets price and Parker believes the food options will please all guests.

“The Scioto Ribber is catering the event and guests will be presented with their famous ribs, chicken, and sides,” Parker said. “I know the Ribber is not only a Portsmouth favorite, but also well-known by many who come to town to visit, so we are lucky to be able to offer their food at our ceremony. I hope everyone will come hungry and just ready to eat, drink, and be merry, because we can’t wait to celebrate with the community and say a proper farewell to our diamond season that we enjoyed so much.”

They will also be celebrating a successful season that had many sold-out shows, encore performances, a fundraising show, and more.

“Last season was incredibly successful and exciting for our actors, board members, and patrons,” Parker claimed. “We had two huge shows with great name recognition, had the opportunity to introduce the community to some shows they weren’t familiar with, welcomed several new faces onto our stage, and increased our season ticket holders from 24 to 234.”

The season consisted of Misery, August: Osage County, Shawshank Redemption, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit, and Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.

The upcoming season will also be discussed and season tickets will be sold, consisting of Wait Until Dark, A Christmas Story, The Play that Goes Wrong, Tick, Tick, BOOM, and M*A*S*H*.

“I think PLT has a great momentum going and we have many things in the works to keep surprising and impressing the community,” Parker said. “We’ve really grown our volunteer base and it’s only making it easier to accomplish big goals and continue pulling off more and more exciting things. I think if the community sticks with us and continues to watch us grow and evolve, they are going to really love the direction we are taking in the seasons to come. Stay tuned!”

The 2024 Marlowe Awards will be held at 201 Second Street on August 24, between 6:30 and 10 p.m. Admission is only $25. Tickets may be purchased for the event and the upcoming season at www.pltlive.com