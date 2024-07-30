County adding two-factor authentication to further secure IT systems

SCIOTO COUNTY- Scioto County government offices will be shifting some of its technology security to now require two-factor authentication. The county commissioners believe this will make it harder for a new generation of hackers to penetrate the county’s computer systems.

“We have had some incidents that are being investigated currently as a result of these attacks, but we don’t have resolution,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “We have a very good, robust system; but, every day the bad guys are coming up with new things.”

Two-factor authentication should make it more difficult for wrongdoers to get around the county system’s firewalls. It is unseen infrastructure, so the public should not expect to see any work on that front.

“Two-factor is another layer to prevent (computer breaches), so IT is working on that,” Davis said. “There is a cost to do that, but the cost to not do it is way greater.”

What county employees should see is an increased step when logging into their workstations. More changes may be on the way to increase the security of confidential information held on the county’s systems.

“It does add a layer of protection, but it also adds a layer of logging in, another additional thing we have to do but it is to keep us safe,” Davis said. “We need to do something to make it more difficult for people to get into our system because there are bad actors out there doing unseemly things.”

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved