Jackie Boggs Kids Night at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park, on Saturday evening, hosted Jackie Boggs Kids Night — presented by 4B Motorsports and Jamie Stith’s Pro Paint “The Paint Ninjas”.

Kenny Christy, Jacob Curnutte, Adam Jordan and Mark Hall recorded feature wins in their respective divisions.

In The Giovanni’s Wholesale Pizza Late Model Division, Christy started on the pole, jumped out to the early lead, and fended off Brandon Fouts throughout the duration of the 25-lap caution-free A-Main.

The 63-year-old Christy from Vanceburg (Ky.), who is a three-time PRP Champion, kept his car out front as he and Fouts, — a two-time PRP Champion from Kite (Ky.) — broke away from the rest of the pack.

Fouts stayed near Christy’s rear bumper until the checkered flag fell, but could never pull up alongside.

Shannon Thornsberry placed third, as the former track champion and Martin (Ky.) native made it three Kentuckians on the podium — in what was PRP’s first Super Late Model race of the season.

Four-time PRP Champ R.J. Conley placed fourth, and fellow Wheelersburg racer Kevin Wagner rounded out the top five.

Christy and Fouts won the two heat races, and Christy set quick time.

In The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models presented by WB Metals, Curnutte capped a busy day with a visit to PRP’s Victory Lane.

Curnutte woke up on Saturday morning in Holden Beach, North Carolina.

He then drove home to Wayne (W. Va.), then grabbed his race car and towed it to Portsmouth — where he won his heat and led every lap of the feature.

Another West Virginian, Jacob Wiblin, placed second — as Dakota Pennington, Mike Meyers and Brayden Dillow rounded out the top five.

Meyers ran second the entire race until falling off the pace on the final lap.

South Webster’s Adam Jordan took the win in The Stealth Racing Chassis Sport Mods.

That 15-lap A-Main saw three different leaders.

Danny Hamilton Jr. led the first six laps, Brandon Hutchinson led laps 7 and 8, and Jordan would take over the point on lap 9.

Rounding out the top five were Hutchinson, Cody Price, Jeromy Brady, and John Brady Jr.

Hutchinson moved up 14 spots, and Jeromy Brady advanced nine positions.

The Sport Mods had the highest car count of the evening as 22 entries were on hand.

Hamilton, Jordan and Cody Gifford were the heat race winners, as Portsmouth’s Mark Hall made it three wins in a row — in The Roots Child Care Center Crown Vics.

Hall fended off Brandon Carver, Kyle Call, Mike “Ratchet” Ratliff and Bryan Woodruff — as Hall and Carver were the heat race winners.

PRP will be back in action this coming Saturday evening on Aug. 3.

The highlighted event of the evening will be The Mod Squad Spectacular, presented by Lemley Motorsports, which will pay The Gampp’s Outdoor Power Equipment Modifieds $3,000 to win.

Also on the card this coming Saturday will be Limited Lates, Sport Mods and Ohio Valley Legends Cars.

Mary’s Clothesline Backpack Giveaway will also take place this Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

The first 200 children will receive a backpack courtesy of sisters Marcie and Linda Barlow, who named this promotion after their mother Mary.

The Barlows have been conducting this backpack giveaway at PRP every year since 2018, with the exception of the 2020 COVID-19 year.

They are originally from Curtisville in Pennsylvania.

They visited Portsmouth Raceway Park several years ago, liked the area, and decided to move here.

Gates will open this Saturday at 4 p.m., with racing at approximately 7:30 p.m.