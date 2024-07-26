HD Media, others join Portsmouth TODAY

Members of HD Media staff gathered at Portsmouth TODAY Photo courtesy of Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Carver

PORTSMOUTH — There is a lot to do in Portsmouth, with event planners and organizations struggling to plan functions without bumping into others and competing.

Whether you use the city’s website, the Chamber of Commerce, the Portsmouth Daily Times, or another resource for announcements and scheduling, you can always depend on the fact there will be something for you to do.

That is what three partners try to highlight with the quarterly Portsmouth TODAY meetings — held in the Community Action Scioto County Welcome Center.

Started by Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Chamber of Commerce, the event added the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau to the list of sponsors last year.

Each quarter, the groups bring in no more than 10 organizations to speak on updates, events and business.

The event is then closed with a few minutes for networking.

The event usually takes around 90 minutes to accomplish the goal.

It is open to the public and anyone is encouraged to attend.

“Portsmouth TODAY proves to be one of the Chamber of Commerce’s most successful events,” Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Carver said. “We partner with Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau. I believe the strong collaborative spirit among our organizations plays a vital role in the event’s success. While our mission is empowering our members and fostering small business, strengthening our community falls right in place when we do the first two right.”

The most recent installment for the event was held this past week, with a plethora of speakers showing up to share their news and insights.

Some of those ready to speak and network included representatives from HD Media, the new company to take ownership of the Portsmouth Daily Times — as of July 1.

“We are so excited to add the Portsmouth Daily Times to our growing family of community newspapers,” HD Media President Doug Skaff Jr. said during the recent purchase. “We can’t wait to work with this amazing team as we continue their tradition of providing local journalism that informs, entertains, and educates the great readers in that area and those who have moved across the country. They have done a fantastic job producing an excellent paper for the people of Portsmouth, the county, and this region of Ohio. We look forward to using our infrastructure and resources to enhance the reader’s experience by expanding its offering online, while engaging with our readers on various platforms.”

With HD Media being excited to bring newspaper ownership back to more local roots, the company was eager to participate in Portsmouth TODAY — as a way to remind the community it is just upriver, and can make itself available to community functions and meetings.

“HD Media is proud to bring the paper back to the local people and attending Portsmouth TODAY was a wonderful opportunity to connect with a community we’ve been neighbors with for some time and now commit ourselves to serving,” Skaff Jr. said. “We enjoyed meeting community leaders and members and look forward to not only improving services for the region, but also making these small connections along the way.”

There were 46 guests in attendance, and there were nine presenters.

“We continue to see new faces and we were fortunate to have four first-time presenters,” Carver said. “The new presenters were the Elks Country Club, Boy Scouts of America, HD Media and the newly formed Wheelersburg Community Partnership.”

Carver said that new speakers are exciting for her, and she was really impressed with those who presented.

“The Elks Country Club and the Boy Scouts of America both shared exciting news about their centennial celebrations. The Elks turned 100 this year and are celebrating with the Tri-State hickory golf tournament in which all golfers will be using hickory golf clubs, similar to those used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Boy Scouts of America will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Camp OYO in 2026 but are already gearing up to make it a memorable year,” Carver recalled. “The Wheelersburg Partnership’s mission is to improve the Wheelersburg community by organizing events and beautification projects while encouraging a partnership for a brighter future for generations to come. The group is also celebrating the community’s 100th anniversary on August 3rd with a community day filled with fun for the entire family. A large replica of what the town looked like 100 years ago was on display.”

Carver was also excited to welcome HD Media to the event — for its first community appearance outside of local staff.

“The highlight of the meeting was meeting the team from HD Media, the group who recently acquired the Portsmouth Daily Times. Their message of community commitment was encouraging for everyone in the group. I look forward to working with the team from HD Media to share even more positive news and developments with the community,” Carver said. “I look forward to working with the team from HD Media to share even more positive news and developments with the community.”

Carver sees the health of the community as strong, and the event showcases that proof.

“There is so much going on and most people just don’t realize it, which is another reason we host this event,” Carver explained. “We always have an agenda outlined with planned speakers, but by the time the event is over, we always learn of one or two more things going on. We have a lot of great events and progress going on. If you look at the Chamber calendar online, you’ll see there is something educational, or fun, or designed to better your health every day.”

The next Portsmouth TODAY is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Community Action Organization Scioto County Welcome Center.

To be placed on the agenda, reach out to Carver.

Anyone is welcome to attend.