Wright pleads not guilty to rape charges

Ezra Wright Carolyn Wright

PORTSMOUTH — Ezra Wright, 80, of Lucasville, pleaded not guilty to eight rape charges at an arraignment on Wednesday in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.

He signed his own bond in the amount of $20,000, according to court documents.

Wright was released on an ankle monitor with conditions he: does not consume non-prescribed drugs or illegal substances, wears an ankle monitor, reports to the probation department, and stays away from the minor victim in the case.

Wright’s next appearance will be on Friday Aug. 16 — for a pretrial conference before Judge Howard H. Harcha III.

Wright and his wife, Carolyn, 80, were both arrested on Friday, July 19, the same day he was indicted.

Carolyn Wright is facing a charge of obstructing justice for lying to law enforcement about her husband’s whereabouts.

The couple was located hiding in a back bedroom of their Eckhart Road residence after deputies became concerned they may harm themselves and entered the house.

Carolyn Wright does not have a court appearance scheduled.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved