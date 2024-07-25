Swanson leads US over Zambia at Olympics

NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half, and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.

Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection.

Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card, and the team was limited to 10 players the rest of the way.

Zulu sobbed as she left the field.

Hayes took over the U.S. team in late May after finishing out the season with Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

She shook things up a bit with her roster, leaving star forward Alex Morgan, a veteran of three Olympics, at home.

Hayes is charged with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

“If you had asked me at the beginning of the game, ‘Would you be happy with a 3-nil win?’ I probably would have said no,” Hayes said. “However, after the performance and the chances created and finding the back of the net we did, I don’t want to be too hard on the girls.”

Rodman, making her Olympic debut, scored in the 17th minute.

U.S. captain Lindsey Horan passed to Rodman, who deftly shot around onrushing Zambian goalkeeper Ngambo Musole.

Swanson scored twice within 70 seconds in the 24th and 25th minutes, giving the Americans a 3-0 lead in the Group B match in Nice.

Swanson called it just a start.

“I think there’s little things within that game, within the play, that we need to fine-tune, that we can just keep on growing with,” Swanson said. “So I think there’s definitely those little things, and we’ll address them and fix them and keep moving forward.”

U.S. forward Sophia Smith left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the first half, and was replaced by Lynn Williams.

Williams was originally an alternate on Hayes’ Olympic roster, but Catarina Macario wasn’t able to play in France because of minor knee irritation.

It was the first time the United States has faced Zambia on the international stage.

“A lot of credit to Zambia’s goalkeeper tonight, because in the first half I think we had a sequence of like six shots in a row that she saved or went off the post,” Horan said. “And sometimes that how it goes. I was really happy it wasn’t one of those days where the ball just doesn’t go in the back of the net.”

While Zambia started stars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, neither of them was able to break through the U.S. defense, which was stout throughout the match.

Banda is a proven scorer, with 12 goals in 12 games this season for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

At the Tokyo Games, she had a pair of back-to-back hat tricks in the group stage.

The United States will next face Germany on Sunday in Marseille.

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at the Ferns’ practice.

Viens, who came into the match as a substitute in the 67th minute, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post 12 minutes after entering.

Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start — when two Canada staffers were sent home early for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand’s practices.

Canada played the opener without coach Bev Priestman, who stepped away from the team for the match to show accountability. ‘

However, she was adamant at practice on Wednesday that she had no knowledge of the drone use.

FIFA has opened a disciplinary inquiry into the matter, and Canadian Soccer launched an independent review.

The drone scandal marred the tournament’s start.

Canada won bronze medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before winning a gold in Tokyo.

AP Soccer Writer James Robson, in Marseille, France, contributed to this report