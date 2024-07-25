Instructor indicted in death of SOCF EOY

Osborne

CIRCLEVILLE — Operations Commander David Pearson has been indicted on one count of negligent homicide for the shooting death of SOCF corrections officer Lt. Rodney “Ozzy” Osborne during a training incident.

A Pickaway County Grand Jury found Pearson had been negligent in the handing of his firearm, causing Osborne’s death from a shot to the chest.

Osborne, of Sciotodale, died ON April 9 at a Grove City hospital after being shot in the chest at the Ohio Corrections Training Academy in Pickaway County.

At the time, his death was being called a “tragic accident” by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections officials, but the coroner’s report deemed it a homicide.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, negligent homicide is a first-degree misdemeanor.

It is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines.

Osborne, who is survived by his wife and three children, had only the week prior been voted Employee of the Year by his fellow staff members at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

He was a member of the Honor Guard, the ODRC Special Tactics and Response team.

He had been employed at SOCF for 13 years.

Pearson, 44, of West Chester, is due to appear in Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

