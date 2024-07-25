Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of July 29 through Aug. 3 for his department. All dates are weather permitting.
Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers.
Ohio River Road in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers. The Shelly Company will be paving between Whitcomb Street and Ohio 522 on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2.
Pirate Drive in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers. Paving will be on Friday, Aug. 2.
Jackson Furnace Road in Bloom Township will be closed at 279 between Dutch Hollow and Essman Sugar Camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Road Resurfacing
Traffic will be maintained with use of flaggers.
Virginia Drive in Bloom Township on Monday, July 29
Mildred Drive in Bloom Township on Tuesday, July 30
Turkey Foot Twp. in Vernon Township on Wednesday, July 31
Ashley Road in Vernon Township on Thursday, Aug. 1
Mowing
Lucasville-Minford Road in Jefferson and Madison townships
Fairground Road in Valley Township
Dixon Mill in Harrison and Porter townships
Tick Ridge Road in Bloom and Porter townships
Shela Boulevard and Dogwood Ridge in Porter Township
Rocky Fork in Brush Creek Township
Big Spruce-Little Bear and Thompson Hill in Brush Creek and Union townships
Upper Twin Creek in Brush Creek and Nile townships
Please call the Engineer’s office at (740) 259-5541 with any questions, or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.
