Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of July 29 through Aug. 3 for his department. All dates are weather permitting.

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers.

Ohio River Road in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers. The Shelly Company will be paving between Whitcomb Street and Ohio 522 on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2.

Pirate Drive in Porter Township will have traffic maintained with the use of flaggers. Paving will be on Friday, Aug. 2.

Jackson Furnace Road in Bloom Township will be closed at 279 between Dutch Hollow and Essman Sugar Camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Road Resurfacing

Traffic will be maintained with use of flaggers.

Virginia Drive in Bloom Township on Monday, July 29

Mildred Drive in Bloom Township on Tuesday, July 30

Turkey Foot Twp. in Vernon Township on Wednesday, July 31

Ashley Road in Vernon Township on Thursday, Aug. 1

Mowing

Lucasville-Minford Road in Jefferson and Madison townships

Fairground Road in Valley Township

Dixon Mill in Harrison and Porter townships

Tick Ridge Road in Bloom and Porter townships

Shela Boulevard and Dogwood Ridge in Porter Township

Rocky Fork in Brush Creek Township

Big Spruce-Little Bear and Thompson Hill in Brush Creek and Union townships

Upper Twin Creek in Brush Creek and Nile townships

Please call the Engineer’s office at (740) 259-5541 with any questions, or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved