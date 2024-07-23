Scioto County Sheriff Reports

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Maple Street of a man in an overgrown lot staring at caller’s house. 4:01 a.m., Thursday, July 18

THEFT—Report of a stolen ATV on Smith Road. 7:37 a.m., Thursday, July 18

SEX OFFENSE—Report of a sex offense from Lucasville-Minford Road. 2:35 p.m., Thursday, July 18

INVESTIGATED—Report of someone living in their SUV at McKendree Cemetery. 2:43 p.m., Thursday, July 18

INVESTIGATED—Report of a small bag of white powder found at a retail store on Ohio River Road. 6:13 p.m., Thursday, July 18

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a motorcycle accident, rider injured on Colley Road and McDaniel Road. 8:35 p.m., Thursday, July 18

INVESTIGATED—Report from Jenkins Lane of someone knocking on door, but caller didn’t look outside. Person knocking was neighbor wanting to ask caller if they wanted to make smores. 11:11 p.m., Thursday, July 18

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Pleasant Avenue of a female threatened by a male with a hammer. The male subject then ran from deputies. 3:59 a.m., Friday, July 19

INVESTIGATED—Report from Lucas Street of a man in shorts or underwear being pulled behind an ATV operated by two males wearing masks and gray hoodies. 6:51 a.m., Friday, July 19

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report of an unknown motorcycle parked behind a business on Galena Pike. 10:29 a.m., Friday, July 19

INVESTIGATED—Report from Hayes Street of caller finding a live pineapple grenade while cleaning out a residence. The grenade still had the pin in it. The Columbus Fire Department was contacted for removal and they picked it up. 11:33 a.m., Friday, July 19

INVESTIGATED—Report from Blue Run Road of the attempted theft of an ATV. 12:17 p.m., Friday, July 19

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Lucasville-Minford Road of a two-vehicle collision. 12:38 p.m., Friday, July 19

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Colley Road of a tree blocking the roadway. The township bridge and road crew handled it. 1:44 p.m., Friday, July 19

ON PATROL—Report from Kittle Road involving a fireworks complaint. 8:57 p.m., Friday, July 19

ON PATROL—Report from Cook Street involving a fireworks complaint. 9:40 p.m., Friday, July 19

THEFT—Report from Big Bear Creek of a stolen wallet and debit card number being used online. 12:50 a.m., Saturday, July 20

VANDALISM—Report from Hiles Road of damage to a vehicle from rocks kicked up by a lawnmower. 2:12 p.m., Saturday, July 20

ON PATROL—Report from Nile Court of juveniles speeding on a motorcycle and damaging soybean fields. 7:09 p.m., Saturday, July 20

INVESTIGATED—Report from Duck Run of a tree limb on fire due to contact with a power line. 7:22 p.m., Saturday, July 20

THEFT—Report form a retail business on Ohio River Road of a theft of several items. All items recovered with two females trespassed from store. 1:38 p.m., Sunday, July 21

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male lying at the end of a driveway on U.S. 52. 6:08 p.m., Sunday, July 21

INVESTIGATED—Report of trespassers caught on a trail cam on a Big Spruce Little Bear Road property. 8:38 p.m., Sunday, July 21

INVESTIGATED—Report of a stolent ag on Millers Ridge Road. 8:57 p.m., Sunday, July 21

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male coming to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in for stealing money from a local restaurant. 10:23 p.m., Sunday, July 21

