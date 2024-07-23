Portstock Final Friday event set

The bands from last month’s event brought out over 1,000 locals and tourists Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — The Boneyfiddle Project, an arts organization focused on highlighting the arts through a premier annual concert series, is a regional favorite that brings thousands of tourists and residents to downtown Portsmouth each year for a well-planned collection of musical acts, artisans and crafters, side-hustlers working in booths and more.

Their largest accomplishment is the formation of the Final Friday concert series, which runs May through September.

The group started the year with big promises of an eventful 10th season, and they’ve been successful thus far in reaching their goals.

They are now hoping to continue that momentum this week.

“Julia and I, along with the Final Friday committee, are looking forward to our 10th concert season with great anticipation,” Co-organizer Rob Black stated just before May’s concert. “Those who attend our outdoor concerts at Three Bridges know we enjoy presenting them as much as they enjoy attending.”

The 10th season has welcomed new additions, including open mic slots for local performers, a shuttle service, and more.

After the previous concert hit, Black commented, “Season 10 has been a smashing success so far with crowds estimated at well over 1,000. McGuffey Lane and Jonalee White killed it. Our open mic segment at 5:30 has yielded some great upcoming talent. We’re thrilled to partner with Star, Inc. to provide a shuttle service throughout the evening. Many patrons were able to dine at local restaurants and did not have to worry about finding parking. We’ve added the Ribber and Toro Loco to our stops that include ODDFELLOWS, Oscars and the Port City Pub.”

The next Final Friday will be Portstock, a growing Scioto County tradition, as LUVDISK will be performing between 6 and 7:30 p.m. — and Rumpke Mountain Boys will take the stage between 8 and 10 p.m.

“Final Friday in July is Portstock and it’s always well attended,” Black explained. “Our open mic begins at 5:30 p.m., with performances by Detoine Christian, Joshua Klakamp and Heather Sherman. Local phenom LUVDISK will go on at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Rumpke Mountain Boys. This will be Rumpke Mountain Boys first time playing Portsmouth and we’re in for a real treat— think Grateful Dead meets New Grass Revival! It’s going to be epic.”

Black commented that Portstock is more than just music.

“Portstock is a celebration of peace and love, which is something we could really use right now. Nathan Noble will emcee Portstock Hard, which features a best dressed male and female hippie contest,” Black said. “Core enthusiasts will be able to primitive camp on the riverbank with an all-night fire and drum circle. I think our Indian ancestors will be proud.”

Not only do many concertgoers look forward to the July Portstock each year, but the bands are always excited to be invited.

“We are incredibly honored to be playing our second year at Portstock,” LUVDISK’s Miranda Miller said. “Last year, when Robert Black reached out to us, we couldn’t have said yes any faster. If we love anything, it’s being a part of the many events Portsmouth has to offer for our community. Final Fridays are quickly becoming a summer staple for our town and to be a part of it two years in a row is beyond exciting for us. Thank you, Final Friday, for having us, and our community for supporting us!”

One key feature that is still new enough that Black asked be emphasized is the shuttle service, which will be a transportation shuttle running down Second Street to accommodate the expected large crowds.

According to Black, pickup points are Riverview Apartments, Toro Loco, The Ribber, Oddfellows, Oscars and the Port City Pub.

No open containers or smoking on shuttles is permitted.

“Since we had so many people last year, we’re planning a shuttle to run down Second Street every 20 minutes,” Black explained. “Last year, we had people parking all the way down to Court Street. We hope this will help some of the people worrying about parking.”

Originally, the series ran April through September, presenting six concerts each summer.

In 2017, organizers decided to cut back to five concerts, running May through September.

To date, the group has presented 44 Final Fridays, employing over 125 acts and drawing thousands of people to the Boneyfiddle District.

“Julia and I, along with the entire Final Friday Committee, are proud to bring these concerts family friendly to Portsmouth free of charge,” Black said. “Public is advised to bring a chair or blanket and clean accessible bathrooms are available for your convenience.”

Following Portstock, the celebration will be Bluegrass on the Banks on Aug. 30.

Steve Perry will kick things off between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The Bobby Maynard Family Band will perform between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out will close the night between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will be with the organizers every step of the way, ensuring their progress continues to be in the community’s eye.

Stay updated on their work through our stories, their well-developed website www.boneyfiddleproject.org, and their Facebook page.

Final Friday concerts are held at the Three Bridges venue at 137 Second Street.

“Season 10 is a benchmark for us, and we have great entertainment planned all summer long,” Black said. “We’ve managed to present 10 positive years with substantial growth annually. If you haven’t been to our concerts, it’s time to plan on being there.”